“My Sentence For Drug Supply Is Excessive. I’m Already Punished By Media Attention And The Loss Of My Career.” Which Case Won?

A case on appeal in NSW focused on whether a sentence handed down for drug supply charges was excessive.

In June 2015, a young man was apprehended by police and found to be in possession of a substantial quantity of illegal recreational drugs. This included 17 MDMA tablets, 100 MDA tablets, 338.8 grams of 1,4-butanediol (or “bute”, an alternative to the drug GHB), and 1.3728 kilograms of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), as well as $3,000 in cash.

The man was charged with two counts of supply of a prohibited drug and one count of supply of a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, along with other offences.