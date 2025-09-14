Residential Focus: More development projects given the green flag to proceed

The recent declaration signals the continued strategic use of state powers to push forward large-scale housing projects that may otherwise stall at the local council level.

On recommendations from the Housing Delivery Authority, the NSW Government recently declared 28 new projects as state significant developments (SSDs). Read our previous article on fast tracking housing supply here.

The declarations provide an alternative approval pathway to developers that bypasses local council Development Control Plans and allows projects to proceed with higher yields than would ordinarily be permitted.

The new SSDs follow recommendations from the Housing Delivery Authority and are designed to accelerate housing supply and ease compliance pressures. While SSD status does not guarantee faster delivery, it does impose strict milestones, including a requirement that construction begin within 12 months of approval.

The proposals which have been declared as SSDs in this recent order are mainly scattered across metropolitan Sydney, with declarations being made for projects in Harris Park, Casula, Bondi Junction and Burwood, among others. Three declarations were also made for projects in regional NSW.

The new declaration sees a potential 8,877 homes being built, of which a number are affordable housing. The NSW Government has declared over 200 projects as state significant developments to date.

The Ministerial Order can be found here.

