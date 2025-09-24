International Commercial Arbitration Representation In Egypt

In the global business environment, commercial arbitration is widely regarded as a preferred method for resolving international disputes. Cairo, capital of Egypt, stands out as a leading center for arbitration in the Middle East and North Africa due to its strategic location in Egypt, vibrant market and strong legal presence.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide top-tier international commercial arbitration services and assist clients in resolving complex conflicts effectively, thoughtfully, and carefully.

Why International Arbitration Matters for Cross-Border Business

International commercial arbitration is distinguished by its neutrality, agility, and effectiveness in resolving disputes between companies, regardless of the applicable jurisdiction. It provides distinguished benefits compared to traditional litigation, as follows:

Neutrality: The parties refrain from participating in litigation that may grant one party an advantage over the others.

The parties refrain from participating in litigation that may grant one party an advantage over the others. Enforceability: The arbitration decisions are widely recognized and legally binding under the New York Convention, to which Egypt is a party.

The arbitration decisions are widely recognized and legally binding under the New York Convention, to which Egypt is a party. Secrecy: The proceedings are confidential, and the private commercial information is protected from disclosure to the public.

The proceedings are confidential, and the private commercial information is protected from disclosure to the public. Specialized Experience: It is possible to appoint arbitrators who have technical knowledge in a particular sector.

It is possible to appoint arbitrators who have technical knowledge in a particular sector. Flexibility: The parties can select specific rules, applicable laws, language and place of arbitration.

However, to achieve a positive outcome in the arbitration, the companies should appoint an efficient legal advisor who possesses substantial legal expertise, international experience, and clear strategic foresight.

Our International Commercial Arbitration Services

Sadany & Partners delivers comprehensive legal services for global arbitration cases, including:

Preparing and Negotiating Arbitration Clauses: We assure that the agreements include firm and legally effective and internationally enforceable arbitration clauses.

We assure that the agreements include firm and legally effective and internationally enforceable arbitration clauses. International Dispute Resolution: We advise the clients on problems of the different legal systems, complicated legal matters and rules of the international arbitration proceedings.

We advise the clients on problems of the different legal systems, complicated legal matters and rules of the international arbitration proceedings. Emergency and Temporary Relief: We help clients secure prompt measures, such as asset freezing, injunctions, or interim preservation orders, until the issue of the arbitral award is resolved.

We help clients secure prompt measures, such as asset freezing, injunctions, or interim preservation orders, until the issue of the arbitral award is resolved. Award Execution and Challenge: We act as a legal representative for clients in the execution or annulment of arbitration decisions before Egyptian and international Courts.

We act as a legal representative for clients in the execution or annulment of arbitration decisions before Egyptian and international Courts. Dispute Resolution Negotiation: We strive to reach a fair and favorable settlement, as applicable, while we are entirely willing to advocate for our client at the final hearing.

We work closely with our clients during all stages of the arbitration proceedings, from the initial legal counsel to the enforcement of the final ruling.

Types of International Disputes We Handle

At Sadany & Partners, we are the favored arbitration advisor for clients in various sectors, including:

Construction and Infrastructure Disputes: We handle the claims concerning EPC contracts, project development agreements, and delays in construction works.

We handle the claims concerning EPC contracts, project development agreements, and delays in construction works. Energy, Natural Gas, Oil and Natural Resources: Petroleum and gas concessions, energy supply contracts, and sustainable energy ventures.

Petroleum and gas concessions, energy supply contracts, and sustainable energy ventures. Banking and Financial Institutions: We handle matters related to international financing contracts, disputes over investments, and non-payment of loans.

We handle matters related to international financing contracts, disputes over investments, and non-payment of loans. International Commerce: Conflicts over supply agreements, distribution contracts, and commercial finance.

Conflicts over supply agreements, distribution contracts, and commercial finance. Real Estate and Tourism: Disagreements concerning the real estate investment, hotel management contracts, and joint ventures.

Disagreements concerning the real estate investment, hotel management contracts, and joint ventures. Technology and ICT: Licensing, intellectual property rights, and global service contracts

We bring sectoral expertise and international arbitration experience to provide customized support for each client.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners for International Arbitration Representation?

The clients prefer to hire Sadany & Partners for the provision of international arbitration services, due to the following benefits:

Vast Arbitration Experience: We have extensive expertise in assuming international arbitration proceedings under the leading regulatory and customized rules.

We have extensive expertise in assuming international arbitration proceedings under the leading regulatory and customized rules. Local Experience and Compliance with International Benchmarks: We combine full knowledge of the Egyptian legal system with the best global experience.

We combine full knowledge of the Egyptian legal system with the best global experience. Strategic Planning: We set strategic plans that increase opportunities for success while adopting a proactive and costeffective approach.

We set strategic plans that increase opportunities for success while adopting a proactive and costeffective approach. Strong Representation: We have skilled advocates who are fluent in both Arabic and English, effectively advocating for clients in complex cases before international arbitration panels.

We have skilled advocates who are fluent in both Arabic and English, effectively advocating for clients in complex cases before international arbitration panels. Client-Centric Support: We prioritize transparent communication and an outcome-oriented, actionable approach.

We recognize that any international arbitration award may have an impact at the international level, so we take this into consideration.

Challenges in International Arbitration — and How We Help

The international arbitration process may face obstacles, such as:

Disagreement over the applicable arbitration rules and selection of the Presiding arbitrator

Complicated arbitration proceedings rules and multi-level conflict settlement clauses

Problems concerning the enforcement of the arbitration awards issued against the adversary.

Handling multiple arbitration proceedings simultaneously in various jurisdictions.

Sadany & Partners has the appropriate experience, ability, and enough knowledge of international law that enables them to help the clients avoid these challenges and achieve the desired results.

Resolve Cross-Border Disputes with Sadany & Partners

The high-stakes international disagreements require an experienced legal staff that realizes the complications of international trade, local laws and regulations, and global arbitration proceedings. At Sadany & Partners, we are committed to providing comprehensive commercial arbitration services worldwide, ensuring the protection of your interests and achieving favorable outcomes, both in Egypt and abroad.

Originally published 2025-08-20

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.