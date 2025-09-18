Arbitration Lawyer In Egypt: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

With the growth of international transactions and business projects, arbitration has become the preferred method of conflict resolution for companies operating in Egypt and other regions of the globe, as it offers advantages over court litigation in terms of privacy, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. However, handling the arbitration proceedings properly and effectively necessitates extensive legal knowledge and experience.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm is one of the prominent law firms in Egypt, with veteran arbitration lawyers representing clients in significant and complex disputes before domestic and international arbitration bodies.

Why Arbitration Is a Strategic Choice for Dispute Resolution

Due to the importance of arbitration in the current business environment, most commercial contracts contain arbitration clauses. The arbitration clause empowers the contracting parties to resolve disputes arising between them amicably, avoiding the lengthy and costly litigation path. In addition, the arbitration also provides other significant benefits, which make it better than ordinary litigation, including:

Confidentiality: The arbitration proceedings are characterized by privacy and information protection, as they are attended by the disputed parties and stakeholders only and are not declared or published to the public.

The arbitration proceedings are characterized by privacy and information protection, as they are attended by the disputed parties and stakeholders only and are not declared or published to the public. Quick Overcome and Effectiveness: Arbitration proceedings are often quicker than litigation, especially in disputes involving complex or specialized matters.

Arbitration proceedings are often quicker than litigation, especially in disputes involving complex or specialized matters. Expert Decision-Makers: The parties may hire arbitrators with experience in the relevant sector or in law.

The parties may hire arbitrators with experience in the relevant sector or in law. International Enforcement: The Arbitration decisions can be easily enforced in any area of the world under the New York Convention, in which Egypt is a party.

The Arbitration decisions can be easily enforced in any area of the world under the New York Convention, in which Egypt is a party. Flexibility: In the arbitration, the parties can customize the proceedings and determine the arbitration seat and applicable law commensurate with their own needs.

At Sadany & Partners, we support our clients throughout the entire arbitration journey — from drafting the binding arbitration clauses to enforcing the arbitral decision.

Our Arbitration Services

We deliver end-to-end arbitration services for both local and global disputes, and the significant services provided by us include:

Documentation: Preparing arbitration agreements and clauses contained in commercial contracts.

Preparing arbitration agreements and clauses contained in commercial contracts. Advocacy: Representing clients before arbitration panels under various arbitration rules, including the ICC, LCIA, CRCICA, UNCITRAL, and ad hoc proceedings.

Representing clients before arbitration panels under various arbitration rules, including the ICC, LCIA, CRCICA, UNCITRAL, and ad hoc proceedings. Strong Negotiation and Fair Settlement Discussion: Effectively settling conflicts before arbitration tribunals, while playing a key role in negotiations and reaching a just settlement.

Effectively settling conflicts before arbitration tribunals, while playing a key role in negotiations and reaching a just settlement. Arbitrators Hiring: Guiding the clients in the process of selecting the appropriate arbitrators and proceeding with the appointment procedures.

Guiding the clients in the process of selecting the appropriate arbitrators and proceeding with the appointment procedures. Effective Representation: Considering the legal arguments and selecting the most convincing ones, as well as selecting the witnesses and experts to provide their testimonies before the arbitration panel.

Considering the legal arguments and selecting the most convincing ones, as well as selecting the witnesses and experts to provide their testimonies before the arbitration panel. Challenge and Enforcement of Arbitral Awards: Submission of requests to the Egyptian courts for approval, execution, or cancellation of arbitration awards.

We have excellent arbitration lawyers who support you in achieving the result you want, providing legal services with accuracy and thoughtful strategy.

Industries We Serve in Arbitration

We provide our legal services to clients in different sectors, such as:

Construction and infrastructure projects

Energy, oil, and gas

Real estate development

Banking and financial services

Technology and ICT

Transport and logistics

International trade and commercial agreements

We are entirely aware of the commercial mechanisms and technical complicated matters that often give rise to disputes. Therefore, we develop a customized strategy for each sector.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Arbitration Lawyers in Egypt?

The clients always prefer to select Sadany & Partners for resolving disputes by arbitration, because of various matters that distinguish us from the others, including:

Strong Record of Accomplishments: We have successfully helped numerous clients win their arbitration cases under standard local and international arbitration rules, as well as in special proceedings.

We have successfully helped numerous clients win their arbitration cases under standard local and international arbitration rules, as well as in special proceedings. Strong knowledge of Arbitration Laws and Rules: We are thoroughly versed in the Egyptian Arbitration Law (including Law No. 27 of 1994) and other relevant arbitration rules and regulations.

We are thoroughly versed in the Egyptian Arbitration Law (including Law No. 27 of 1994) and other relevant arbitration rules and regulations. Strategy-Based Case Management: We develop a transparent and effective plan for every phase of the arbitration, from document preparation to the execution of the arbitration decision.

We develop a transparent and effective plan for every phase of the arbitration, from document preparation to the execution of the arbitration decision. Robust Defence: We have veteran and well-versed arbitration lawyers and advisors with extensive experience in handling multi-party legal and factual disputes before arbitration panels.

We have veteran and well-versed arbitration lawyers and advisors with extensive experience in handling multi-party legal and factual disputes before arbitration panels. Customer-First Philosophy: We prioritize the client's interests and concerns, supporting and cooperating with them in a transparent and responsive manner.

Our goal is to resolve disagreements efficiently and ensure that our clients' legal and commercial interests are fully protected.

Challenges in Arbitration — and How We Help

Although the arbitration has various advantages, it also involves some challenges, including:

Selecting the appropriate arbitration body and determining the proper rules.

Dealing with multi-jurisdictional matters.

How to manage the arbitration interim measures in emergencies.

Enforcing the arbitration awards in Egypt or abroad





How to refute the contestations against the arbitration awards before the court.

We have the complete legal knowledge and international reach in all aspects of the arbitration and can assist the clients to overcome these obstructions and challenges easily, while reserving their rights if necessary.

Secure Your Business Interests Through Expert Arbitration Representation

The arbitration is deemed the best method to settle the disputes, because it is distinguished from the traditional court litigation in terms of the clear strategy, flexibility and alternative solutions. However, to achieve the success in the arbitration, it is necessary to appoint a law firm providing high quality arbitration services and we, at Sadany & Partners Law Firm, provide both local and arbitration services tailored to ensure your rights, accept your requests and achieved the required end.

Call now Sadany & Partners to get the legal counsel from best arbitration lawyers in Egypt, who will always support and help you to resolve the conflict skillfully, professionally and strategically.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.