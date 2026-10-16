Presumptions Retained But Reframed: The Commission’s Final Guidelines On Exclusionary Abuses Of Dominance

The European Commission has published its long-awaited guidelines on the application of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) to exclusionary conduct by dominant firms (the Guidelines).

As well as codifying principles from existing case law and previous decisional practice, the Guidelines aim to modernise EU competition policy, enhance legal certainty, and encourage a more effective and consistent enforcement of Article 102 TFEU.

Whilst, as a result of feedback received on the consultation draft, several additions have been made to the Guidelines, and certain concepts reframed or repositioned, the core analytical framework has largely been preserved.

Background

As explained in a previous article, the adoption of Guidelines on exclusionary conduct forms part of an effort to re-invigorate the enforcement of Article 102 TFEU, following a period during which investigations had become increasingly protracted and after the Commission lost several important appeals in Luxembourg. The Commission also considered that its 2009 guidance on its enforcement priorities in applying Article 102 TFEU to exclusionary conduct no longer reflected current priorities1.

Much of the feedback received when a draft of the Guidelines was published for consultation over two years ago was critical, with respondents arguing that by seeking to lower the threshold for intervention through an expanded use of presumptions, the Commission had strayed too far from settled case law. Since then, the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) handed down a number of high-profile judgments, notably Intel and Google Android, which broadly endorsed some of the principles reflected in the draft Guidelines whilst also placing limits on the Commission’s ability to rely on presumptions to establish an abuse. The Commission waited for the latter of those judgments before finalising the Guidelines, to ensure that its approach reflected the Court’s most recent guidance.

Overview of the final Guidelines

Assessing dominance

The Guidelines set out a non-exhaustive list of factors from which dominance may be inferred, including the market positions of the relevant firm and its competitors, barriers to entry and expansion, buyer power, and whether customers are locked into related after-markets. Unlike the draft, the final version of the Guidelines also includes a soft safe harbour that applies to firms with a market share below 40%.

Article 102 TFEU applies to collective as well as single-firm dominance. The Guidelines confirm that a situation of collective dominance may arise not only from structural, contractual, or other links but also from tacit co-ordination in oligopolistic markets. Although such cases have rarely been pursued under Article 102 TFEU, the Guidelines suggest that this may change, particularly with algorithms becoming increasingly capable of facilitating and sustaining tacit co-ordination.

General principles for identifying exclusionary conduct

The Guidelines set out two cumulative conditions for finding that conduct by a dominant undertaking distorts effective competition and therefore constitutes an abuse, unless objectively justified. They also note, however, that it may not always be necessary to examine those conditions separately, or in a particular order, and that presumptions may apply in certain cases. In particular, the Commission may dispense with a specific assessment of those conditions where the EU Courts have developed a "specific analytical framework" for a particular type of conduct or where the conduct is “by its very nature” harmful to competition.

Condition 1: the conduct must depart from competition on the merits

Competition on the merits is defined as “normal competition on the basis of the performance of economic operators”, leading to consumer benefits in the form of lower prices, better quality and improved products. The Commission will consider the relevant conduct in its legal and economic context. Evidence of an intent to restrict competition may be relevant, but a subjective intention to compete on the merits will not preclude a finding of abuse. A finding that the conduct relies on means or resources that are inherent to a company’s dominant position will also be significant.

Little further general guidance is provided. Instead, examples are given from previous cases of: (i) conduct that is likely to deviate from competition on the merits (e.g. providing misleading information to public authorities or misusing regulatory or legal procedures to impede market entry); and (ii) factors that may be relevant depending on the circumstances of the case (e.g. preventing consumers from choosing products on their merits or biased or discriminatory treatment of competing products).

Condition 2: the conduct must be capable of having exclusionary effects

The Guidelines emphasise that the notion of exclusionary effects covers a broad range of hindrances to the competitive process and that the Commission does not need to show that the conduct has actually led to exclusionary effects. The fact that a number of competitors remain on the market therefore does not, by itself, mean that there are no exclusionary effects. Nevertheless, the effects must be more than purely hypothetical, and whilst there is no de minimis threshold, the Guidelines state that “conduct whose actual or potential effects are insignificant” will not be caught. They also clarify that in establishing whether conduct is capable of having exclusionary effects, the Commission does not necessarily have to establish what the counterfactual absent the conduct would have been. Nor is the Commission required to isolate the effects of the relevant conduct from effects that result from non-abusive behaviour of the dominant firm.

Having outlined those principles, the Guidelines explain how the Commission will examine the potential existence of exclusionary effects in respect of the following types of conduct:

pricing conduct – where the Guidelines acknowledge that the EU Courts have generally required evidence of the capability to exclude a hypothetical as-efficient competition (AEC), typically through the application of a price-cost test 2 ;

; non-pricing conduct, where the AEC concept may or may not be relevant; and

multi-faceted conduct, which must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Principles applying to specific types of conduct

i. Specific analytical frameworks

For the following types of conduct, the Guidelines identify “specific analytical frameworks” developed by the EU Courts, which, according to the Commission, shift the burden of proof onto the dominant firm once satisfied.

Predatory pricing

This requires the application of a price-cost test. Pricing above average total cost is not predatory, pricing below average variable cost will be deemed predatory, and pricing in between is predatory if part of a plan to eliminate competition.

Margin squeeze

This also requires the application of a price-cost test, with long-run average incremental cost the key benchmark: if this results in a negative downstream margin, the conduct is presumed to distort effective competition.

Exclusive dealing

Obligations or incentives (e.g. rebates) causing a customer or supplier to obtain all or most of its requirements from the dominant firm are presumed to distort effective competition – a presumption which a dominant firm may seek to rebut, e.g. via evidence relating to the coverage and duration of the exclusivity arrangements, or their inability to affect customers’ purchasing decisions. A dominant firm can also submit a price-cost analysis, which the Commission must examine. Rebates not conditional on exclusivity fall outside the specific analytical framework, but in general the Commission will apply a price-cost test to examine whether they are capable of excluding an AEC (the Guidelines note, however, that in certain settings even a less efficient competitor can exercise a genuine constraint, such as in situations where the emergence of an AEC is practically impossible).

Tying

For tying to distort effective competition, four conditions must be met: the products must be distinct; the firm must be dominant in the tying market; customers must not be able to obtain the tying product without the tied product; and the tying must be capable of having exclusionary effects.

Refusal to supply

This is defined as a form of access restriction involving an asset developed or established solely for the dominant firm’s own use. To distort effective competition, the asset must constitute an indispensable input for firms operating in a related market, and the dominant firm’s refusal to provide access must be capable of eliminating all effective competition on the part of the requested undertaking. If the refusal concerns IP, it must in addition limit technical development. This will be the case if it prevents the production of new goods or services (not replicas of what the dominant firm is already offering) for which there is potential consumer demand. However, these strict conditions do not apply to assets that were not developed solely for the dominant firm’s own use or are subject to legal, regulatory or contractual limitations on the firm’s decision-making autonomy. For such access restrictions, only the general two-limb test applies. The same applies to self-preferencing, where a dominant platform’s own products or services benefit from preferential treatment over competing products in a related/adjacent market (in such cases, the importance of the platform as a source of business for competitors, and whether there is an expectation of neutrality on the part of the platform operator, will be relevant factors).

ii. Conduct that is by its very nature harmful to competition

According to the Guidelines, certain conduct is harmful to competition by its very nature. This includes conduct that has no economic justification other than to restrict competition and which is, therefore, manifestly outside the scope of competition on the merits. Examples include destroying infrastructure so that it cannot be used by competitors, paying customers not to sell competing products, or in the case of a dominant firm entrusted with regulatory powers, using those powers to deny market access to its competitors.

iii. Objective justifications

The Guidelines also address the question of how a dominant firm can seek to justify otherwise abusive conduct, by reference to (i) objective necessity - where the conduct is objectively necessary and proportionate to achieve a legitimate aim, in view of commercial, technical, or public interest considerations; and/or (ii) efficiencies - which must be verifiable, with a fair share of the benefits flowing to relevant consumers and counterbalancing or outweighing the distortion of competition, and the conduct itself being indispensable to achieving the efficiencies without effective competition being eliminated. Conduct that harms competition by its very nature is highly unlikely to be objectively justifiable.

Key changes from the draft version, and their implications

Changes in terminology

Whereas the draft Guidelines focused on identifying conduct that is “liable to be abusive”, the final version refers instead to conduct that “distorts effective competition”. While no explanation is offered for this change, both concepts capture the same thing: behaviour that will breach Article 102 TFEU unless objectively justified.

The term “naked restrictions” (taken from Intel) has also been replaced by conduct that is “by its very nature harmful to competition”. This may be an attempt to broaden the concept slightly, extending beyond conduct that can only be explained as designed to restrict competition - similar to restrictions “by object” under Article 101 TFEU, which need not be motivated by an anticompetitive intent. This impression is reinforced by the Commission’s suggestion in the Guidelines that such abuses should be subject to the same evidentiary requirements as restrictions by object, with the result that an effects analysis becomes unnecessary - even though this has not yet received judicial confirmation from the CJEU.

Additionally, whereas the draft spoke of specific “legal tests” for certain types of conduct, the final Guidelines instead refer to “analytical frameworks”. This may reflect the fact that the EU Courts have not expressly recognised all of those frameworks as clear legal tests. This is also consistent with the reduced emphasis on the probative value of the presumptions that operate under these frameworks.

Presumptions retained, but reframed

As noted above, the Commission maintains that where a specific analytical framework is satisfied, the evidentiary burden shifts to the dominant firm to justify the conduct or show that it does not distort effective competition. However, those presumptions are given much less prominence than in the draft Guidelines. The Commission also acknowledges that the “strength and scope” of these presumptions may vary. And it no longer suggests that they continue to have probative value even once rebutted.

Unlike in the draft, what follows once a presumption has arisen is discussed in detail only in relation to exclusivity rebates. This may be because, in respect of such conduct, the Commission has had to accommodate the 2024 Intel judgment. But whether it has properly done so is debatable. In particular, the CJEU confirmed that a full effects analysis is required whenever a dominant firm submits evidence that its conduct was not exclusionary. But the Guidelines assert that the Commission may reject such evidence as being insufficient to rebut the presumption - potentially allowing it to establish an abuse without positively proving its case on effects.

Overall, the changes made since the draft suggest that the Commission has recognised that presumptions are not a panacea and cannot be applied as mechanistically as may initially have been envisaged in order to short-cut the analysis and establish an abuse.

A greater role for the AEC test

Unlike the draft, the final version of the Guidelines acknowledges in numerous places that certain types of conduct have, in general, been assessed by means of a price-cost test. Nevertheless, the Commission maintains that an AEC or price-cost test is not necessary or determinative in all cases - even those involving pricing conduct or exclusivity rebates. In relation to the latter in particular, the Commission indicates that a price-cost test will not be relevant in a range of scenarios - a position that is difficult to reconcile with Intel, in which the CJEU held that, in contested cases, the Commission must assess whether there is a strategy aimed at excluding AECs, which “as a general rule” is to be done using a price-cost test.

A much greater focus on efficiencies

The final section of the Guidelines, addressing objective necessity and efficiencies, has been greatly expanded since the draft. The concepts, including how a dominant firm might go about establishing such defences, are more fully explained, with a notable shift of tone - potentially signalling a greater willingness on the part of the Commission to engage with such arguments. This is particularly apparent in the case of sustainability benefits, with the recognition that out-of-market efficiencies can be factored into the analysis where they accrue to customers impacted by the conduct.

That said, efficiency benefits have, to date, never been formally accepted by the Commission (or EU Courts) in an Article 102 case. The Guidelines also caution that efficiencies are less likely to be passed on where a firm is in a particularly strong dominant position, and that claims that restrictive conduct is necessary to preserve investment incentives and recover sunk costs will face close scrutiny where a dominant firm has significant financial resources.

Conclusion

Overall, the Guidelines provide an approachable and structured explanation of the application of Article 102 to exclusionary conduct and are likely to prove influential in steering enforcement activity by national competition authorities across the EU (and beyond).

Significantly, despite extensive edits and some reframing, the Commission continues to consider that certain types of conduct do not require a full assessment of the capability to exclude AECs. Whether this position will hold up before the EU Courts - thereby facilitating a more effective enforcement of Article 102 TFEU - remains to be seen.

Footnotes

1 This document has now been formally withdrawn and will cease to apply as of 30 days after the publication of the Guidelines in the Official Journal of the EU.

2 This analyses whether a non-dominant competitor with the same cost structure as the dominant firm could, despite relevant conduct, compete for the relevant business without incurring a loss.</p

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