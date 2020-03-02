Netherlands:
New Working Holiday Programme For Japanese And Taiwanese Nationals In The Netherlands
02 March 2020
From 1 April 2020 young people from Japan and Taiwan aged 18 to
30 can get to know Dutch culture and society on a working holiday
international exchange programme of up to one year. From the same
date, Dutch young people can spend a maximum of one year on a
working holiday and get to know Japanese or Taiwanese culture and
society. The Japanese or Taiwanese participants on the Working
Holiday Programme (WHP) can follow a short course in the
Netherlands and carry out temporary paid work to financially
support their holiday. They do not need to have a work permit.
