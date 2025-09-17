Strengthening Employee-Driven Innovation At Munich Airport

Since 2016, the organization has relied on innosabi's software to capture ideas from across its workforce.

Since 2016, the organization has relied on innosabi's software to capture ideas from across its workforce. What started as a broad open innovation initiative has transformed into a focused, transparent, and rewarding system of internal employee-driven innovation.

Along the way, Munich Airport shifted its focus from quantity to quality, ensuring fewer but stronger ideas, clearer processes, and more successful implementations. Transparency became a core asset – with decision histories that explain why ideas were accepted or rejected, employees gained trust in the system and the motivation to resubmit better proposals.

And the success is measurable:

100 new ideas submitted in 2024

205 ideas completed (implemented, closed, or rejected with feedback)

€32,000 distributed in financial rewards

But these numbers only tell one side of the story. The real success lies in how idea management has become part of Munich Airport's culture – fostering engagement, recognition, and retention across the entire workforce.

In this exclusive success story, you'll learn:

How Munich Airport structured a transparent process that builds trust.

Why shifting from more ideas to better ideas accelerated implementation.

The role of recognition and rewards in boosting employee engagement.

How innosabi's platform integrates seamlessly into IT systems and culture.

What's next: AI, gamification, and the future of employee-driven innovation.

Download the full success story here and discover how Munich Airport is shaping the future of employee innovation.

