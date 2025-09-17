Strengthening Employee-Driven Innovation At Munich Airport

Since 2016, the organization has relied on innosabi's software to capture ideas from across its workforce. What started as a broad open innovation initiative has transformed into a focused, transparent, and rewarding system of internal employee-driven innovation.
Along the way, Munich Airport shifted its focus from quantity to quality, ensuring fewer but stronger ideas, clearer processes, and more successful implementations. Transparency became a core asset – with decision histories that explain why ideas were accepted or rejected, employees gained trust in the system and the motivation to resubmit better proposals.
And the success is measurable:
- 100 new ideas submitted in 2024
- 205 ideas completed (implemented, closed, or rejected with feedback)
- €32,000 distributed in financial rewards
But these numbers only tell one side of the story. The real success lies in how idea management has become part of Munich Airport's culture – fostering engagement, recognition, and retention across the entire workforce.
In this exclusive success story, you'll learn:
- How Munich Airport structured a transparent process that builds trust.
- Why shifting from more ideas to better ideas accelerated implementation.
- The role of recognition and rewards in boosting employee engagement.
- How innosabi's platform integrates seamlessly into IT systems and culture.
- What's next: AI, gamification, and the future of employee-driven innovation.
Download the full success story here and discover how Munich Airport is shaping the future of employee innovation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.