30 January 2026

Employer Of Record – New Technical Directive From The Employment Agency

Germany Employment and HR
Janek Joosten
As digitalization accelerates, the "Employer of Record" (EoR) model has become an attractive solution for hiring international talent. However, in October 2024, Germany's Federal Employment Agency flagged significant legal risks in its updated guidelines under the Employee Leasing Act (AÜG), discouraging its use. Following strong criticism from legal experts, the agency has now made a surprising U-turn and revised its guidance once again. What is the EoR model, why was it controversial, and what do these changes mean for businesses?

Find out more in the latest HR News blog post by Janek Joosten.

Visit the blog or register now for regular HR NEWS updates (in German).

Janek Joosten
