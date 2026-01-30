ARTICLE
30 January 2026

Labor Law Elements In The Coalition Agreement

SR
Germany Employment and HR
The leaders of the CDU/CSU and SPD agreed on the conclusion of a coalition agreement. This must now be approved by the respective party committees before it can be signed. In the latest HR NEWS blog post, Dr. Thomas Gennert highlights and comments (in German) on the most important labor law issues.

Authors
