Serie A's New Collective Bargaining Agreement: What Football Clubs And Players Need To Know

On 31 July 2025, the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the Italian Footballers' Association (AIC), the Serie A League (LNPA) and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) was signed. The new CBA, in force until the end of the 2029/2030 football season, introduces a number of significant innovations in the regulation of professional players' employment relationships.

Collective image: definition, limits and sanctions

For the first time, the new CBA introduces an explicit definition of the 'collective image of the player' (art. 4.2.2): this is understood as the evocative image of the team involving at least three players of the same club. The club may commercially exploit the collective image, whereas for promotional initiatives involving fewer than three players, the written consent of each player concerned is required.

This is a significant development, since in the past the matter was regulated only by practice and by the historic Advertising Convention of 23 July 1981, which remained in force for more than thirty years and was terminated in 2012. After that date, and in the absence of a new agreement, collective images continued to be considered as one involving at least four players of the same team. Now, for the first time, the definition is expressly codified in the CBA. The new text also sets a maximum limit of 30 hours per football season for collective promotional activities, to be organised according to rotation criteria among the players (art. 4.2.3).

Automatic salary reduction in case of relegation

One of the most significant innovations is the introduction of an automatic salary adjustment mechanism in the event of relegation to Serie B (art. 5.2.7.1). Players' fixed salary are reduced by 25%, subject to the following conditions:

the clause may be derogated by contrary agreements in each individual contract; the reduced salary can never fall below the federal minimum set by age category; the reduction applies from the football season following relegation and ceases in the event of promotion back to Serie A; the clause applies only to contracts signed from 2 September 2025 onwards.

Discipline and sanctions: structure, limits and innovations

The new CBA strengthens the framework on contractual breaches, without, however, revolutionising it.

Article 8 confirms the range of existing sanctions (written warning, fine, salary reduction, temporary exclusion, termination of the contract), while introducing some detailed innovations:

more structured and, in part, higher limits on fines: the maximum threshold rises from 15% to 20% of the player's gross monthly fixed salary, and up to 50% (previously 35%) in cases of discriminatory conduct, with the additional provision of a one-fifth cap where the salary equals the federal minimum; a binding obligation to adopt, within 120 days from the signing, a detailed framework of disciplinary conduct and corresponding sanctions (in the previous CBA this was only a general commitment, whereas now a specific deadline is imposed).

Duration

The new CBA will remain in force until the 2029/2030 football season. Upon expiry, it will automatically extend from one football season to the next until terminated by either AIC or LNPA, with notice to be given no later than 15 April of each season (art. 17). This represents a significant departure from the past, when collective bargaining agreements were of shorter duration and required frequent renewals, and ensures greater regulatory stability.

Illness, injury and period of comporto: the cumulative criterion

The new CBA also revises the rules on the period of comporto, i.e. the maximum absence period due to illness or injury after which the club may reduce salaries or terminate contracts (art. 10.4.1 and 10.4.2). While the previous CBA allowed such measures only in cases of continuous absence (six months for salary reduction, nine months for termination), the new CBA extends the rule: the same consequences also apply where periods of inability or unfitness, although not consecutive, add up over twelve months to reach the six- or nine-month thresholds.

Weekly rest and midweek commitments

Another relevant novelty concerns players' right to a weekly rest day (art. 12.1). The new CBA allows clubs not to grant the weekly rest day where the team is engaged in official national and/or international competitions scheduled on midweek dates. In the previous CBA, the right to a weekly rest day was absolute and did not provide for such exceptions.

Conclusion

The 2025 CBA brings fresh clarity to Serie A, setting new rules on salaries, image rights, discipline and player welfare. These changes will have a real impact on how clubs and players manage their contracts. Our sports law team at Withers is ready to help clubs, players and agents understand the new rules and turn them into opportunities.

