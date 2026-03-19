Guide To Spanish Visas For British Citizens

The Spectrum IFA Group in Spain assists individuals, employees and families moving to Spain with all financial aspects of their move. It starts with what actions are beneficial to take before you come to Spain and what needs to wait until you are resident in Spain. From the Beckham Law, how to save when in Spain, how to manage your tax on your savings, pensions in Spain and even, how to best manage currency transfers from the UK to Spain.

Of course, each move is dependent on the issuing country of your passport and getting the appropriate Visa.

Whilst we are experts in our own field, we readily admit we are not experts in Visas. We, therefore, work withVisa lawyers at Klev & Vera, based in Barcelona. The firm is led by senior partnerAnna Klevtsovawith whom we have worked with for a number of years. Anna has a degree in International Law from the UK and a Masters degree in International Law in Spain.

The result has been clarity for clients moving to Spain on what type of visa is right for them, help with applying for the visa and availability to deal with ongoing matters such as the Spanish state pension.

Anna explains all about the Spanish visas for British citizens in her video below. Here is a brief summary as an introduction to the video which you can find further down the page.

Non-Lucrative Visa

A long-term residence permit for non-EU citizens who wish to live in Spain without working; popular with retirees and financially independent individuals seeking a new lifestyle.