Guide To Spanish Visas For British Citizens

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Are you relocating to Spain?
The Spectrum IFA Group in Spain assists individuals, employees and families moving to Spain with all financial aspects of their move. It starts with what actions are beneficial to take before you come to Spain and what needs to wait until you are resident in Spain. From the Beckham Law, how to save when in Spain, how to manage your tax on your savings, pensions in Spain and even, how to best manage currency transfers from the UK to Spain.
Of course, each move is dependent on the issuing country of your passport and getting the appropriate Visa.
Whilst we are experts in our own field, we readily admit we are not experts in Visas. We, therefore, work withVisa lawyers at Klev & Vera, based in Barcelona. The firm is led by senior partnerAnna Klevtsovawith whom we have worked with for a number of years. Anna has a degree in International Law from the UK and a Masters degree in International Law in Spain.
The result has been clarity for clients moving to Spain on what type of visa is right for them, help with applying for the visa and availability to deal with ongoing matters such as the Spanish state pension.
Anna explains all about the Spanish visas for British citizens in her video below. Here is a brief summary as an introduction to the video which you can find further down the page.
Non-Lucrative Visa
A long-term residence permit for non-EU citizens who wish to live in Spain without working; popular with retirees and financially independent individuals seeking a new lifestyle.
- Ideal for retirees, early retirees, or financially independent individuals.
- Proof of sufficient financial means (around €30,000/year for the main applicant and €8,000 per dependent).
- Requires a private health insurance contracted in Spain.
- Application submitted in person at the Spanish Consulate in the applicant's home country (not available from within Spain).
- Processing time of up to two months; visa valid for one year and renewable for two-year periods.
- Eligibility for permanent residency after five years and Spanish nationality after ten years.
- READ MORE HERE...
Digital Nomad Visa (DNV)
A residence permit for non-EU remote workers and freelancers who wish to live in Spain while working for companies outside the country.
- Available to employees of foreign companies, freelancers, or business owners working for clients outside Spain.
- Proof of steady remote income (minimum around €2,200 per month).
- Access to Spain's public healthcare system and local services once registered.
- Apply online from Spain (processing time: about 20 working days) or in person from the UK (around 10 working days).
- Visa valid for one year when issued abroad; residence permit valid for three years if applied from Spain, renewable for two-year periods.
- If you work on a UK payroll, Spain-UK Bilateral Social Security Treaty covers the remote work; if you are an independent contractor, register as a freelancer-autónomoin Spain.
- READ MORE HERE...
WORK VISAS
Highly qualified professional Visa (HQP)
Designed for non-EU professionals with specialized skills recruited to work in Spain, particularly in high-demand sectors such as technology, engineering, and research.
- Requires a job offer from a Spanish company approved for "highly qualified" roles, relevant qualifications or professional experience matching the position.
- Minimum annual salary of €40,100 to prove highly qualified status.
- Valid for up to three years, renewable for two more years.
- Eligibility for the Beckham Law reduced tax regime.
- Apply through the Spanish employer in Spain online (fast-track processing, often within 20 working days); or via the Spanish Consulate in the UK if applying from abroad.
- READ MORE HERE...
Intra-company Transfer (ICT)
A visa for non-EU employees of multinational companies being temporarily transferred to a branch, subsidiary, or client in Spain, designed for managerial, technical, or specialized staff.
SELF-EMPLOYED VISAS
Startup Visa
The Start-up Visa allows non-EU entrepreneurs to launch innovative businesses in Spain under the country's Start-ups Law. The Self-Employed Visa also allows non-EU entrepreneurs to start and run their own business in Spain under the General Immigration Law.
- Business must be innovative and scalable, and needs endorsement from ENISA or similar institutions.
- Proof of financial resources to support yourself and launch the start-up.
- Option to renew for two years and transition to long-term residency.
- Access to Spain's startup ecosystem and tax incentives (15% reduced tax rate for eligible companies for four years).
- Qualify for the Beckham Law reduced tax regime.
- Apply via the Spanish Consulate in the UK; or online from Spain which needs to be file your business plan to ENISA (10 working days), and request your residence authorization (20 working days).
Self-Employed Visas
The Self employed Visa is a possibility fot people who are self employed or wish to be self employed whilst living in Spain. The process can take a while for this type of visa and so preparation must be carried out well in advance.
General Immigration Law
- Ideal for entrepreneurs who want to live in Spain and work for themselves.
- Requires a viable business plan outlining your activities and proof of relevant skills, qualifications, and experience.
- Evidence of financial resources to support yourself and invest in the business.
- Access to Spain's healthcare, education, and social security systems.
- Residency in Spain for one year, renewable up to four years leading to long-term residency and citizenship.
- Apply in person at the Spanish Consulate in the UK (processing up to 3 months), visas issued for 1 year, and renewals for 4 years.
FAMILY MEMBERS
Family Members of EU Citizen and Spaniards
A visa that allows non-EU family members to join relatives who are Spanish or EU/EEA citizens living in Spain.
- Include spouse, registered or unregistered partner, children (under 21 years old for EU citizen; under 26 years old for Spanish citizen), and dependent parents or other family members.
- Family member must be already living in Spain or relocate together with you.
- Right to work in Spain as employed or self-employed from the application date.
- Visa issued for 5 years, renewable for 5 (Spanish citizens) or 10 years (EU citizens).
- Pathway to permanent residency after 5 years and Spanish nationality after 10 years (or 1 year for spouses of Spaniards).
- Apply from the UK the EU family members don't require visa entry to Spain and can apply directly, the Spanish family members can apply through the Spanish Consulate; or apply from Spain online and takes 2 months for Spaniards, and 3 months for EU citizens.
Family Members of pre-Brexit Residents
A residence permit that applies to UK nationals and their family members who have been legally living in Spain since before 1 January 2021 under the Withdrawal Agreement.
- Applicant must have been living legally in Spain since before 1 January 2021.
- Include spouse, registered or unregistered partner, children under 18 or dependent, and dependent parents or relatives under specific conditions; also applies to an adult child to take care for a British citizen with recognized dependency.
- Future family members are not covered, except children born to or adopted by the EU or UK nationals after the Withdrawal Agreement.
- Application process: first, the family member who lives in Spain have to file a request for the apartment evaluation report in the town hall of his/her city (around 1 month); then, from Spain file your request online for the residence authorization (around 2 months). Apply from the UK for the entry visa through the Spanish Consulate once the residence authorization was approved (around 1 month).
In this video Anna Kletsova, Managing Partner of Klev&Vera, talks through the options for Spanish visas for British citizens
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.