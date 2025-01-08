Mutual Visa Recognition

At a Glance

UPDATE - January 3, 2025: According to news reports, the agreement is now expected to take effect mid-January, 2025. The countries have both reportedly completed necessary legal formalities.

UPDATE - May 15, 2024: The expected date of enforcement has been further delayed and, according to news reports, it is now expected to be December 8, 2024 (being the 25th anniversary of the Russia-Belarus Union State agreement).

UPDATE - September 6, 2023: The expected date of enforcement has been delayed and is now early 2024.

Russia and Belarus have finalized an agreement to recognize each other's visas and right to enter and stay on the basis of the other country's residence permits.

This will allow individuals with visas or permits issued by one country to enter the other without having to undergo the other country's visa requirements.

However, foreign nationals who are visa exempt in either Russia or Belarus but require a visa to enter the other country will still be required to obtain that visa. Nationals who are visa exempt in both Russia and Belarus can still travel to either of the counties, under existing visa-free arrangements.

The situation

Russia and Belarus have signed an agreement, which is planned to go into effect not earlier than March 2023, to recognize each other country's visas.

A closer look

Mutual recognition of visas . Foreign nationals who have received any type of visa to enter Russia will be able to enter and stay in Belarus on the basis of this visa, for the time specified in that visa. This will reciprocally apply to foreign nationals with Belarusian visas entering and staying in Russia.

. Foreign nationals who have received any type of visa to enter Russia will be able to enter and stay in Belarus on the basis of this visa, for the time specified in that visa. This will reciprocally apply to foreign nationals with Belarusian visas entering and staying in Russia. No reciprocity for visa exemptions . Foreign nationals who are eligible to enter Russia without a visa but who require a visa for Belarus, will still need to obtain a visa to enter Belarus; and vice versa. Nationals who are visa exempt in both Russia and Belarus can still travel to either of the counties, under existing visa-free arrangements.

. Foreign nationals who are eligible to enter Russia without a visa but who require a visa for Belarus, will still need to obtain a visa to enter Belarus; and vice versa. Nationals who are visa exempt in both Russia and Belarus can still travel to either of the counties, under existing visa-free arrangements. Other permits . Foreign nationals who have a permanent residence permit, temporary residence permit or a permit to attend an international event in Russia can also enter and stay in Belarus using these documents; the reciprocal arrangement also applies.

. Foreign nationals who have a permanent residence permit, temporary residence permit or a permit to attend an international event in Russia can also enter and stay in Belarus using these documents; the reciprocal arrangement also applies. Work/study rights . Working and studying is possible only in the country where the work permit or student visa was issued.

. Working and studying is possible only in the country where the work permit or student visa was issued. Registration requirements. Foreign nationals entering either Belarus or Russia must register their address of stay within the time limits and in accordance with the procedures of the country they have entered.

Impact

Foreign nationals who hold a visa or certain permits for Belarus or Russia will be able to enter the other country more easily without having to go through the other country's visa requirements.

Background

This agreement has been in discussions between Russia and Belarus since 2017, but the signing and ratification of the agreement were repeatedly postponed. The agreement was eventually signed by both parties on June 19, 2020 and Belarus ratified the agreement on December 21, 2020. Russia finally ratified the agreement on February 1, 2023.

Looking ahead

It is not likely that either country will implement similar types of agreements with other countries. However, strong relations between Belarus and Russia are likely to continue to grow.