Update - July 16, 2024: Eligible Belarussian nationals will continue to be able to apply for Polish travel documents until at least December 31, 2024 (after Poland extended this program from its previous expiry date of June 30, 2024).

February 19, 2024: Eligible Belarussian nationals will continue to be able to apply for Polish travel documents until at least June 30, 2024 (after Poland extended this program from its previous expiry date of December 31, 2023).

Original - September 13, 2023: Belarusians now need to return to Belarus to receive, exchange or renew their passports or identity documents in person, according to a new decree. To get ahead of this issue, Lithuania has adopted a rule allowing Belarusian nationals with residence rights in Lithuania who cannot return to Belarus for humanitarian or political reasons to apply for a "foreigner's passport" in Lithuania, which will allow them to leave and re-enter Lithuania for one year (the period may be extended). In Poland, Belarusian citizens holding temporary or permanent residence permits (or certain other long-term residence) in Poland can apply for a Polish travel document if their Belarusian passport has become invalid or if they have never had a passport, which is valid for one year for entry into Poland but does not replace a Polish visa or residence permit and does not provide a legal stay in Poland (this is a pre-existing rule and an even broader liberalization of the regulations regarding the issuance of travel documents for Belarusian citizens is expected). Belarusian nationals should note that they may be required to report to Belarusian authorities that they have obtained a Lithuanian "foreigner's passport" or a Polish travel document within three months of obtaining such documents.

