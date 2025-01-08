ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Reminder--Electronic Travel Authorization System Effective January 1, 2025

As a reminder, effective January 1, 2025, the Israeli Ministry of Interior is requiring all visa-exempt nationals traveling to Israel for short-term visits for tourism, business and other non-work/non-medical purposes to have a valid Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA-IL), "Marom ETA-IL". Individuals can apply for the ETA-IL online at least 72 hours prior to entering Israel and will receive a decision immediately upon submission. The new requirement will add an extra step for visa-exempt nationals seeking to enter Israel for the above-listed activities.

