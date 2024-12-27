Stricter Enforcement Of Visa Overstay Rules

Based on practitioner experience, the Ministry of Interior has increased monitoring and enforcement of visa overstay rules for all visa types, including work visas, visit visas, business visas, and visas-on-arrival. The penalties for overstaying range include a fine of between IQD 500,000 (approximately USD 380) to IQD 3,000,000 (approximately USD 2,300), depending on nationality and authority discretion, and a potential entry ban.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.