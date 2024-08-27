ARTICLE
27 August 2024

Online Scheduling Of Blood Test Appointments For Foreign National Residents

Foreign nationals residing or seeking to reside in Iraq can now schedule their mandatory blood tests online – via the governmental platform ‘urportal'.
Foreign nationals residing or seeking to reside in Iraq can now schedule their mandatory blood tests online – via the governmental platform 'urportal'. As part of this reform, it is no longer possible to schedule such appointments in person. This new online scheduling requirement does not extend to Iraqi Kurdistan, where appointments can still only be scheduled in person.

As background, foreign nationals residing in Iraq must undergo a blood test every three months, with new arrivals needing to conduct a test within 10 days of arrival. Results remain valid across this three-month period regardless of whether the foreign national leaves and returns to Iraq. If the validity period of a blood test expires while a foreign national is overseas, they will need to complete a new blood test within 10 days of arriving in Iraq.

The scope of testing includes HIV and Hepatitis B for all foreign nationals; while nationals of most African and some Asian countries (including India, Malaysia and Pakistan) must also test for malaria. Positive results may lead to deportation.

