Green Skills Series: The Role Of Green Skills And Sustainable Talent In Immigration Part 2

As governments and employers alike navigate the green transition, securing talent with green skills will be essential.

The first part of this blog series explored green skills and the place of immigration in helping address talent shortages in this space. This second instalment covers challenges as well as the actions employers can take to secure talent with green skills and ready their workforce for the skills needed for the green transition.

Challenges

Skills/degree recognition . Many immigration systems focus on highly skilled talent, with eligibility requiring university-level educational certifications. However, a significant proportion of green skills roles do not require such qualifications. Instead, such positions require either no formal education training (especially if the worker already has professional experience) or only a short period of vocational training, or transitional upskilling. Meanwhile, many green skills roles may be unattractive to some highly skilled individuals given the mismatch between the requirements of the role and their actual qualifications.

Actions for employers

Despite the current market and policy challenges, employers are still in a position to take the initiative, including through:

Conducting internal audits of existing skills and experience capacities in order to achieve the best allocation of talent;

Seeking out talent recruitment opportunities, either via SMPs or general immigration pathways;

Re-skilling and up-skilling existing staff; and

Engaging with governments and stakeholders to ensure the private-sector voice is not lost. This may ensure that both SMP and general immigration pathways are adequately fit for purpose.

Looking ahead

Green skills-specific visas and permits. Countries may look to establish green skills specific visas or permit pathways. Of course, given the broad scope of green skills, countries may limit such visas or permits to specific roles which have a clear green transition applicability. For instance, solar panel installation. However, they may also opt for a broader approach and look to assess on a case-by-case basis whether a role in question brings green dividends – for instance, an accountant whose role includes considerable green accounting requirements. Employers will need to be across the relevant opportunities as they emerge in each country.

How Fragomen can help

Fragomen can help employers identify and take advantage of green skills immigration opportunities as they currently exist, and as they are likely to emerge.

Fragomen is at the forefront of monitoring immigration reforms, including in the green skills space:

Current pathways . With its truly global footprint, Fragomen can assist employers uncover and access existing green skills-relevant immigration pathways.

. With its truly global footprint, Fragomen can assist employers uncover and access existing green skills-relevant immigration pathways. Future opportunities. The firm has a dedicated knowledge team analysing trends and policy reforms and is frequently consulted on immigration policy and the formation of immigration laws. The team offers a unique vantage point and can assist with uncovering green skill opportunities at the national, regional and global levels.

By harnessing the power of Fragomen's extensive experience and knowledge resources, your company can stay ahead of new and emerging green skills opportunities and meet any talent management challenges head-on.

