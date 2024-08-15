Longer Validity Period But Stricter Application Rules For Some Multiple Entry Work Visa Applicants

Effective immediately, nationals of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka are subject to new Multiple Entry Work Visa (MEWV) application and validity period rules.

The validity period of MEWVs for the above nationals may now be up to 12 months (to match the maximum allowable employment contract duration), depending on the initial labor quota residence duration. Previously, the validity period was only up to 180 days (an initial 90-day period with an option to extend for a further 90 days).

Additionally, the above nationals must now complete medical and biometric procedures in their home country at their local Qatar Visa Centre; whereas previously such applicants were not required to submit any medical or biometric data. Furthermore, the above nationals' sponsoring company (except those in the Qatar Financial Centre Freezone, who are exempt from this new rule) must now provide an employment contract (which includes salary details) to the Qatar Visa Centre as part of the MEWV application process. Previously, sponsoring employers were not required to provide their applicants' employment contracts to any authority as part of the application process.

These new rules increase the attractiveness of MEWVs for the affected nationals given the increased validity period, but also present an administrative challenge for employers and applicants given the additional application requirements.

