New Requirement To Settle Traffic Fines Prior To Exit

Update – September 9, 2024: The 50% discount (which was originally scheduled to expire on August 31, 2024) has been extended until November 30, 2024.

May 29, 2024:Effective September 1, 2024, all individuals in Qatar with outstanding traffic violations will be prohibited from exiting Qatar through any borders until all fines and outstanding payments are settled. Individuals can settle these fines and outstanding payments through either the Mettrash2 application, Ministry of Interior website, traffic departments or unified service centers. Further, the government will be granting a 50% discount on the cost of traffic violations recorded in the past three years which are settled between June 1 and August 31, 2024, as an incentive to settle these fines earlier. As a result, all individuals traveling to or residing in Qatar should be aware of this new requirement, which may delay any attempts to exit from the country.

