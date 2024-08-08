New immigration processes have been implemented in Lithuania as follows:

Labor Market Test: Employers are now required to publicly advertise job vacancies and demonstrate that no suitable local candidates are available. Employment services may ask employers to justify why a local candidate was not selected. This change took effect on July 1, 2024.

Quota System: A new quota system regulates the number of third-country nationals who can be employed in specific professions or sectors. Quotas are set based on labor market needs and are subject to regular review. For example, if quotas are filled, employers must offer a salary at least 1.2 times the average monthly salary. This system also came into effect on July 1, 2024.

Enhanced Control and Penalties: The Labor Inspectorate will enforce stricter regulations on working conditions and the employment of foreigners, including compliance with salary requirements. Penalties for violations vary and are based on a percentage of the minimum monthly salary, ranging from 322 EUR to 3,680 EUR. Additionally, companies that are fined may lose the ability to provide mediation letters for six months.

Expansion of Shortage Occupation List: Starting January 1, 2025, the list of shortage occupations will include 23 new professions, such as carpenters, ship hull painters, and aircraft mechanics, to address labor shortages.

Immigration Innovations: From July 1, 2024, foreigners entering Lithuania without a visa or with visas issued by other countries will no longer be allowed to work in Lithuania, except in specific cases. Those wishing to work in Lithuania for more than three months must obtain a temporary residence permit unless exempted under certain criteria.

Mediation Letter Fee: As of August 1, 2024, a government fee of 50 EUR will be required for each mediation letter.

EU Blue Card Flexibility: Holders of an EU Blue Card (for highly skilled jobs) can perform different job functions with the same employer without needing prior approval from the Migration Department. If a foreigner has been legally employed in Lithuania for over a year in a highly qualified position and wishes to change employers, they only need to notify the Migration Department within seven working days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.