How To Register A Will In Dubai: Legal Requirements Explained

The correct route depends on one key point: are you Muslim or non-Muslim?

Quick Answer If you want to know how to register a will in Dubai, first determine whether the will is for a Muslim or non-Muslim. Non-Muslims can generally register a will through the DIFC Courts Wills Service or the Dubai Courts Notary Public. Muslims may also prepare a will in the UAE, but it is generally limited to one-third of the estate after funeral expenses and debts unless the legal heirs agree otherwise. Registration usually takes around 1–3 weeks once the will draft, supporting documents, translations, and appointment are complete. If you own property in Dubai, have minor children, business interests, or assets in multiple countries, obtaining legal advice before signing is strongly recommended.

What Is a Will in Dubai?

A will is a legal document that says how a person wants their property to be handled after death.

In Dubai, this may include:

Real estate

Bank accounts

Company shares

Vehicles

Personal assets

Digital assets

Guardianship wishes for minor children

For non-Muslims, Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 defines a will as the expression of how the testator wants their property, or part of it, to be disposed of after death. The same law also creates a register for non-Muslim wills at Dubai Courts and DIFC Courts.

The real issue is not whether a will can be written. It can.

The real issue is whether it is written, signed, translated, and registered in the right way.

Can Muslims Write a Will in the UAE?

Yes, Muslims can write a will in the UAE. But a Muslim will is not the same as a non-Muslim will.

For Muslims, the UAE Personal Status Law applies Sharia-based rules to inheritance and wills. The current federal Personal Status Law is Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, which became effective on 15 April 2025.

A Muslim will is generally limited to one-third of the estate after funeral expenses and debts are paid. The law says the will is executed within the limits of one-third of the estate after deducting funeral preparation expenses and settling debts.

There is another key limit. A Muslim cannot normally make a will in favour of an existing legal heir unless the other mature heirs approve it or the court accepts a likely interest.

So the short answer is this: a Muslim can write a will in Dubai but cannot freely distribute the whole estate through it.

Example

A Muslim father may want to leave part of his estate to charity, a friend, or a relative who is not already a Sharia heir.

That may be possible within the one-third limit.

But if he wants to give more than one-third, the excess usually needs approval from the heirs. UAE law also states that the will is executed within one-third unless heirs consent to exceed it.

Can Non-Muslims Register a Will in Dubai?

Yes, non-Muslims can register a will in Dubai.

Dubai has a clear legal route for non-Muslim wills. Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 applies to wills and estates of non-Muslims in Dubai, including the DIFC. It also creates a Register of Wills of non-Muslims at Dubai Courts and DIFC Courts.

Non-Muslims may also be covered by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. This law applies to non-Muslim UAE citizens and non-Muslim foreigners residing in the UAE, unless they choose the law of their home country for certain personal status matters.

For non-Muslims, a registered will can give much more control. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022, the testator has the right to leave a will covering the property they own in the UAE in favour of anyone they choose, subject to the controls set by the law.

That is why will registration matters.

Without a will, the default inheritance rules may apply. That may not match what the family expected.

Do You Need a Will in Dubai?

You are not forced by law to have a will in Dubai. But if you own UAE assets or have children, you should treat a will as a serious protection tool.

A will is especially useful if you:

Own property in Dubai

Have bank accounts in the UAE

Own shares in a UAE company

Have children under 18

Want to appoint an executor

Want to avoid family disputes

Want your UAE assets handled separately from assets abroad

For non-Muslims, a will takes priority over intestate succession under Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017, but funeral costs, estate administration costs, executor fees, and estate debts must be settled first.

This is the part many people miss.

A home country may help, but it may not be enough for Dubai assets on its own. If the will is not registered or not suitable for the UAE, the family may need extra court steps before assets can be transferred.

What Is the Minimum Requirement for a Will?

The minimum requirements depend on whether the will is for a Muslim or a non-Muslim.

Minimum Requirements for a Non-Muslim Will in Dubai

For a non-Muslim will under Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017, the main requirements include the following:

The testator must be non-Muslim

The will must satisfy the law’s validity conditions

The will must name an executor

The will must state how the property will be disposed of

The testator must sign, seal, or fingerprint the will before two witnesses

The text must not be altered by deletion, erasure, addition, or insertion

The required fees must be paid

The testator must also be at least 21 years old, have full legal capacity, and own the property being given, and the will must not breach public order or morals.

Minimum Requirements for a Muslim Will in the UAE

For a Muslim will, the UAE Personal Status Law identifies the main elements of a will as:

The form

The testator

The devisee, meaning the person receiving the bequest

The bequest itself

The will may be made verbally, in writing, or by a clear signal if the person cannot express it in the usual way. But for practical protection, a written and properly documented will is safer.

The key limit remains the same: the will usually works within one-third of the estate after funeral costs and debts.

How to Register a Will in Dubai?

The process is simple in idea, but the details matter.

Step 1: Identify Your Religion and Legal Route

This is the first step.

A Muslim will and a non-Muslim will are not treated the same way. A non-Muslim may use the DIFC Courts Wills Service or Dubai Courts route. A Muslim should prepare a UAE-compliant will that respects the Personal Status Law and Sharia inheritance limits.

Do not copy a template from another country. It may not work properly in Dubai.

Step 2: List Your UAE Assets

Before drafting the will, list what you own in the UAE.

Include:

Dubai property title details

UAE bank accounts

Vehicles

Company shares

Business interests

Jewellery or valuable personal items

Digital assets, where relevant

For a DIFC Full Will, the DIFC Courts Wills Service says it can cover a variety of assets. It may also include guardianship provisions for minor children residing in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah.

Step 3: Choose the Right Type of Will

Non-Muslims using DIFC may choose from different will types, including Full Will, Property Will, Financial Assets Will, Business Owners Will, Digital Assets Will, and Guardianship Will. The DIFC Courts Wills Service lists these will types on its official service page.

A full will is often suitable when the person has more than one type of asset or wants to include guardianship provisions.

A narrower will may be enough for one Dubai property or one asset class.

Step 4: Appoint an Executor

An executor is the person who manages the will after death.

Choose someone who is:

Trustworthy

Organised

Available

Able to deal with courts and banks

Not likely to fight with the beneficiaries

For non-Muslim wills under Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017, the will must nominate an executor and state how the willed property will be disposed of.

This is not a small detail. A weak executor choice can cause delays.

Step 5: Draft the Will Properly

The will should be clear.

It should name the testator, executor, beneficiaries, assets, and backup beneficiaries. It should also say what happens if a beneficiary dies before the testator.

For Muslim wills, the draft must respect the one-third rule and the rules about giving to heirs.

For non-Muslim wills, the draft must match the chosen registry’s rules. DIFC Courts says the rules set minimum requirements that must be met for registration.

Step 6: Translate the Will if Needed

If the will is being signed before the Dubai Courts’ notary public, Arabic will normally be needed.

Many clients use a bilingual English-Arabic will. The safest route is to use a legal translator approved in the UAE.

This step matters because Arabic is the court language in Dubai Courts. A poor translation can create real problems later.

Step 7: Book the Registration Appointment

For DIFC, eligible non-Muslims can register through the DIFC Courts Wills Service. The DIFC FAQ states that the person does not need to be a UAE resident but must be non-Muslim, at least 21 years old, and have UAE assets or minor children residing in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah. Registration may be done virtually from anywhere.

For Dubai Courts Notary Public, the notary has authority to attest wills made by non-Muslims.

Step 8: Sign and Register the Will

The final step is signing.

The testator must sign in the correct way, before the right authority, with the required identity checks and witnesses where required.

Once registered, keep copies in a safe place. Tell your executor where the will is registered.

Do not hide the will so well that nobody can find it.

Need Help Registering a Will in Dubai? Our experienced legal team can guide you through every step of the process—from drafting your Will to completing its registration in Dubai. Book Your Legal Consultation →



Wills for UAE Nationals, Residents, and Expats

Muslim UAE Nationals

A Muslim Emirati can write a will, but it must respect UAE Personal Status Law.

The estate is not freely distributed by personal choice. Sharia inheritance shares apply to the remainder after debts, funeral costs, and valid will provisions.

Non-Muslim UAE Nationals

Non-Muslim UAE nationals are covered by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status. That law applies to non-Muslim UAE citizens and non-Muslim foreigners residing in the UAE.

This gives non-Muslim UAE citizens a separate civil personal status route.

Muslim Residents

Muslim residents can write wills in the UAE.

But they should not assume that a will can override Sharia inheritance shares. The one-third limit and the rules about heirs must be checked before signing.

Non-Muslim Residents

Non-Muslim residents in Dubai usually have the clearest will registration options.

They can consider DIFC Courts Wills Service or Dubai Courts Notary Public. A registered will can help them decide who receives UAE assets and who manages the estate.

Non-Muslim Non-Residents with UAE Assets

A person does not need to live in the UAE to register a DIFC Courts Will if they meet the eligibility rules. DIFC confirms that non-residents may register if they are non-Muslim, at least 21, and have UAE assets or minor children residing in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah.

Are You an Expat Living in Dubai? Protect your UAE property, bank accounts, business interests, and your children’s future with the right legal will. Protect My UAE Assets →



Common Mistakes When Registering a Will in Dubai

Mistake 1: Using a Foreign Template

A UK, Indian, Russian, Egyptian, or European template may not fit UAE procedures.

It may also fail to deal with Dubai property transfer, UAE bank accounts, or guardianship.

Mistake 2: Ignoring the Muslim and Non-Muslim Difference

This is the biggest mistake.

A Muslim will is not the same as a DIFC non-Muslim will. DIFC is a non-Muslim wills route. A Muslim testator needs different legal planning.

Mistake 3: Forgetting Minor Children

Parents often focus on money first.

But guardianship can be more urgent. If both parents die, the court needs clear information about who the parents trusted.

For DIFC full wills, guardianship provisions can be included for minor children residing in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah.

Mistake 4: Not Updating the Will

A will should be reviewed after major life changes.

Review it after:

Marriage

Divorce

Birth of a child

Buying or selling property

Opening a company

Moving out of the UAE

Death of an executor or beneficiary

A will that was perfect five years ago may now be wrong.

Mistake 5: Appointing the Wrong Executor

The executor should not be chosen only because they are close family.

They need to be capable. They may have to deal with banks, courts, real estate departments, beneficiaries, and documents.

Choose carefully.

Avoid Costly Legal Mistakes The wrong Will can create unnecessary legal complications. Get advice before you register your will in Dubai. Speak to a Lawyer Today →



When Should You Speak to a Dubai Will Lawyer?

Speak to a lawyer before registration if:

You are Muslim and want to leave part of your estate by will

You are non-Muslim and own Dubai real estate

You have children under 18

You own company shares

Your beneficiaries live in different countries

You have an existing foreign will

You want to avoid disputes between heirs

A short review before signing can prevent years of problems later.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Can Muslims write a Will in the UAE? Yes. Muslims can write a Will in the UAE, but it must comply with UAE Personal Status Law and Sharia principles. Generally, a Will can dispose of up to one-third of the estate after funeral expenses and debts unless the legal heirs consent to a larger distribution. Do you need a Will in Dubai? Not in every situation. However, having a Will is strongly recommended if you own assets in the UAE or have minor children. Without a valid Will, inheritance may be distributed according to default legal procedures. What is the minimum requirement for a Will in Dubai? For a non-Muslim Will, the person should generally be at least 21 years old, legally competent, own the assets, appoint an executor, clearly identify beneficiaries, and complete the required signing formalities. Dubai Law No. 15 of 2017 outlines the legal framework. Can a non-Muslim expat register a Will in DIFC? Yes. Eligible non-Muslim expatriates can register a DIFC Will if they are at least 21 years old and have qualifying UAE assets or minor children living in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah. Can a non-resident register a Will in Dubai? Yes. Eligible non-resident non-Muslims may register a DIFC Courts Will. The DIFC Courts also allow virtual registration for qualifying applicants outside the UAE. Can a Will in Dubai cover guardianship of children? Yes. A DIFC Full Will can include guardianship arrangements for minor children living in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah. A separate Guardianship Will is also available for parents who only wish to appoint guardians. Is a foreign Will enough for Dubai property? A foreign will may be recognized in certain circumstances, but it is generally not a complete substitute for a UAE-registered will. Additional legal procedures are often required before Dubai-based assets can be transferred. Can I leave everything to one person in Dubai? A non-Muslim generally has greater freedom to leave UAE assets to chosen beneficiaries, subject to the applicable legal requirements. For Muslims, inheritance is generally governed by Sharia principles, including the one-third testamentary limit unless the heirs consent otherwise.