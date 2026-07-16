Who Gets Custody Of A Child In Divorce In The UAE? Custody Laws Explained

In the UAE, the answer is not always “the mother” or “the father.” The court looks at the law that applies to the family, the child’s age, each parent’s situation, and the child’s best interests.

Quick Answer In the UAE, child custody after divorce depends on the applicable law and the child’s best interests. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, both parents share custody during marriage. After divorce or separation, custody generally passes first to the mother, then the father, followed by the maternal grandmother and paternal grandmother. However, the court may decide differently if another arrangement better protects the child’s welfare. For non-Muslims under the UAE Civil Personal Status system, joint custody is generally included in the divorce judgment unless a parent objects, waives custody, or the court orders another arrangement. A child may also live with the father if the court finds this is in the child’s best interests, if the mother loses custody, if joint custody applies, or when the child reaches the legal age to choose.

What Does Child Custody Mean in the UAE?

Child custody in the UAE means caring for the child day to day.

It includes raising the child, protecting the child’s interests, and looking after their health, education, routine, and daily needs. Under UAE family law, custody is generally defined as preserving the child, raising them, and caring for their interests without conflicting with the guardian’s rights.

Custody is not always the same as guardianship.

In many UAE family cases, custody is about daily care. Guardianship may involve wider duties, such as guidance, discipline, education, and legal affairs. The UAE Personal Status Law states that the father, as guardian, must look after the child’s affairs, discipline, guidance, and education. It also notes that educational guardianship is generally linked to the mother as custodian, unless the court decides otherwise.

This is why custody cases are often more detailed than parents expect.

A parent may have daily custody. Another parent may still have important legal rights and duties. Experienced advocates in Dubai can help parents understand the difference between custody and guardianship and protect their legal rights throughout the process.

Who Has Custody of Children After Divorce in UAE?

Custody after divorce in the UAE depends on the applicable law and the child’s best interests.

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, custody during marriage is with both parents. After separation, the usual order starts with the mother, then the father, then the maternal grandmother, then the paternal grandmother. The court can move away from this order if the child’s best interests require it.

For non-Muslim families under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, joint custody is recognized as an equal right of both parents until the child reaches 18.

Family Situation General Custody Position Parents are still married Custody is with both parents. Separation under UAE Personal Status Law The mother usually has first priority. Mother cannot keep custody The father may receive custody. Non-Muslim civil personal status case Joint custody is usually the starting point. A child’s welfare is at risk The court may change the custody arrangement. A child reaches 15 under UAE Personal Status Law The child may choose, unless welfare requires otherwise.

The court does not only ask which parent wants the child.

It asks which arrangement protects the child’s welfare, stability, care, and future.

Who Is Most Likely to Get Custody of a Child?

The mother is often most likely to get custody first after separation under UAE Personal Status Law.

That does not mean custody is automatic. The mother must still meet the legal conditions for custody. The court may give custody to the father or another person if this better serves the child.

A father may have a stronger custody claim if:

The mother does not meet custody conditions

The mother neglects the child

The mother cannot care for the child properly

The child’s safety or stability is at risk

The father can provide better daily care

The child reaches 15 and chooses the father

Joint custody applies under the Civil Personal Status system

The stronger answer is this: the mother usually has first priority in many personal status cases, but the child’s best interests can change the result.

That is the point courts care about most. If you are unsure how these rules apply to your situation, experienced family lawyers in Dubai can explain your legal rights and guide you through the custody process.

Can a Child Stay With His Father After Divorce?

Yes, a child can stay with his father after divorce in the UAE.

This may happen if the father is granted custody, if the mother loses custody, if the child chooses the father after reaching the legal age, or if joint custody applies. The court can also decide that staying with the father is better for the child’s interests.

Under the uploaded custody file, a child may choose to live with one parent after reaching 15, unless the child’s best interests require another decision. Custody generally ends when the child reaches 18, but it may continue in special cases where the child has a serious condition or disability.

For non-Muslim joint custody cases, the child may live with both parents through a time-sharing schedule. If parents do not agree, the court may set the schedule.

Situation Can The Child Stay With The Father? Mother Is Unsuitable Yes, If The Court Agrees. Mother Neglects Custody Duties Yes, If Proven. Child Reaches 15 Yes, If The Court Accepts The Choice. Joint Custody Applies Yes, Through Time-Sharing. Father Offers Better Stability Possible, If Proven. Father Wants Custody Only To Pressure The Mother Usually A Weak Argument.

A father’s case should focus on the child, not on conflict with the mother.

Courts look for care, safety, school stability, health, and routine.

Mother Custody vs Father Custody in UAE

Mother custody and father custody are not decided by emotion alone.

The court looks at the child’s interests and whether the parent meets the custody conditions. The usual order may start with the mother in many personal status cases, but the father may still receive custody if the facts support it.

Point Mother Custody Father Custody First Priority After Separation Usually yes. Comes After Mother Can Be Changed By Court Yes Yes Must Meet Custody Conditions Yes Yes Can Lose Custody Yes Yes Can Have Visitation Yes Yes Can Share Custody Yes Yes

The court’s question is not simply “mother or father?”

The real question is, “Which arrangement protects the child best?”



What Is Joint Custody in UAE?

Joint custody in the UAE means both parents share custody responsibilities after divorce.

Under the Civil Personal Status system, joint custody is generally recorded automatically in the divorce judgment. It may not be recorded automatically if one parent asks the court to grant custody to the parent who best serves the child’s interests, or if a parent waives custody in writing before the court.

Article 13 of Cabinet Decision No. 122 of 2023 deals with joint custody under the executive regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. The official UAE legislation page also identifies Cabinet Resolution No. 122 of 2023 as the executive regulation for the Civil Personal Status law.

Joint custody does not always require both parents to agree first.

Under the executive regulations the court can record joint custody as the general rule. Either parent may object if there are valid grounds. Either parent may also waive custody in writing before the court.

Joint Custody vs Sole Custody in UAE

The difference between joint custody and sole custody is how parental duties are shared.

In joint custody, both parents share custody responsibilities. In sole custody, custody is given to one parent when the court finds that this better serves the child’s interests.

Point Joint Custody Sole Custody Who has custody? Both parents One parent Main idea Shared responsibility One parent has custody General rule for non-Muslim civil cases Yes No, but it can be ordered Can a parent object? Yes Yes Can it be changed later? Yes Yes Does it cancel child support? No No Main court test Child’s best interests Child’s best interests

Joint custody is not always better than sole custody.

It can work well when both parents cooperate. But if there is violence, neglect, failure to perform custody duties, or a risk to the child, the court may change or cancel joint custody.

How Is Time Divided in Joint Custody?

If parents do not agree, the court decides how the child’s time is divided.

Under UAE custody regulations, time may be divided weekly, half-monthly, monthly, or by another arrangement the court finds suitable. The court may also deal with school breaks and official holidays.

Possible schedules include:

One week with the father, then one week with the mother

Two weeks with each parent

One month with each parent

Another schedule approved by the court

A special schedule for school holidays and official breaks

The court will usually look at the child’s routine first.

A schedule that looks fair to the parents may still be bad for the child if it disrupts school, sleep, health, or emotional stability.

Does Joint Custody Cancel Child Support?

No, joint custody does not cancel child support.

UAE custody regulations are clear that joint custody does not remove child support or financial obligations. Even if a parent waives joint custody, financial duties toward the child remain in place.

This is a common misunderstanding.

Some parents think shared custody means no one pays support. That is not correct. The court may still decide financial duties based on the child’s needs and the parents’ legal obligations.

What Conditions Must a Custodian Meet?

A custodian must be suitable to care for the child.

Under UAE law, a custodian must meet several conditions: sound mind, maturity, trustworthiness, ability to raise the child, ability to supervise education, and ability to protect the child’s health.

A custodian should generally do the following:

Be of sound mind

Be at least 18 if the custodian is the mother or father

Be trustworthy

Be able to care for the child

Be able to supervise education

Protect the child’s health and safety

Have no conviction for crimes affecting honor or integrity

Not be addicted to mind-altering substances

Meet religion-related custody rules, unless the court decides otherwise for the child’s interests

There are also extra rules depending on whether the custodian is male or female.

If the custodian is female, she should not be married to a non-relative unless the court decides otherwise for the child’s interests. If the custodian is male and the child is female, he must be a close blood relative, and his home should include women suitable for custodial care.

When Can a Parent Lose Custody?

A parent can lose custody if they fail to meet the legal conditions or harm the child’s interests.

UAE family law sets out several reasons that may lead to loss of custody. These include neglect, inability to perform custody duties, relocation that does not serve the child, immoral conduct affecting the child, or failure to claim custody for more than one year despite knowing the right.

Custody may be lost because of:

Neglect

Inability to care for the child

Moving to a place that harms the child’s interests

Addiction

Unsafe living conditions

Conduct that affects the child

Failure to meet custodian conditions

Failure to claim custody for more than one year, unless the child’s interest says otherwise

Losing custody does not always mean the parent can never apply again.

Importantly, loss of custody does not prevent a future claim once the reason for losing custody has ended.

Can the Child Choose Which Parent to Live With?

Yes, but only when the child reaches the legal age and the court accepts that it serves the child.

Under UAE Personal Status Law, a child may choose to live with one parent after reaching 15. The court can still decide otherwise if the child’s best interests require it.

For non-Muslim civil personal status cases, joint custody is an equal right until the child reaches 18. After that age, the child has freedom of choice under the Civil Personal Status law.

A child’s choice is important.

But it is not the only factor. The court may still consider safety, pressure, schooling, emotional needs, and whether the chosen home is suitable.

Can a Parent Travel With the Child After Divorce?

A parent may travel with the child, but travel can require consent or court permission.

Under the uploaded custody file, if one parent travels with the child, written consent is needed from the other parent or the guardian if the father has died. Court permission may be needed for travel not exceeding a total of 60 days per year, with a guarantee accepted by the court to ensure the child’s return.

Under joint custody, one parent cannot travel outside the UAE with the child alone if the other parent objects. If there is an objection, the parent must apply to the court. The court may require guarantees to ensure the child’s return by the required date.

Travel is one of the areas where mistakes become serious.

Custody does not always mean full freedom to move the child outside the UAE.

What Evidence Helps in a Custody Case?

Strong custody cases are built on proof.

The court needs evidence that shows the child’s best interests. Long emotional arguments are usually weaker than clear documents.

Useful evidence may include:

School records

Medical reports

Proof of residence

Proof of income

Childcare arrangements

Messages about visitation

Travel records

Police reports, if relevant

Evidence of neglect, if any

Court judgments

Custody or visitation orders

Proof of refusal to return the child

Social expert reports, if ordered by court

For a mother, useful evidence may show stable care, schooling, routine, and health support.

For a father, useful evidence may show suitability, safety, involvement, and the child’s need to stay with him.

For joint custody, useful evidence may show whether cooperation is possible or whether the child is being harmed by the current arrangement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about child custody after divorce in the UAE.

Who has custody of children after divorce in UAE?

Custody after divorce in the UAE depends on the applicable law and the child’s best interests. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024, custody after separation usually starts with the mother, then the father, but the court can change this order if doing so better protects the child’s welfare.

Who is most likely to get custody of a child?

The mother is often the first person considered for custody under UAE Personal Status Law after separation. However, custody is not automatic because the court can award custody to the father or another suitable person if that better serves the child’s best interests.

Can a child stay with his father after divorce?

Yes. A child can stay with the father after divorce if the court decides that living with the father is in the child’s best interests. This may happen if the mother loses custody, the father is more suitable, joint custody applies, or the child reaches the legal age to choose.

What is joint custody in UAE?

Joint custody in the UAE means both parents share custody responsibilities after divorce. Under the Civil Personal Status system, joint custody is generally recorded in the divorce judgment unless there is an objection, waiver, or court order providing a different arrangement.

Is joint custody allowed in UAE?

Yes. Joint custody is allowed in the UAE under the Civil Personal Status system and is generally treated as the starting point for non-Muslim civil personal status cases after divorce.

What is the difference between joint custody and sole custody in UAE?

Joint custody means both parents share parental responsibilities. Sole custody means one parent is granted custody because the court determines that this arrangement better serves the child’s welfare.

Does joint custody cancel child support?

No. Joint custody does not automatically cancel child support. Parents may still have financial responsibilities toward the child, even when both parents share custody.

Can a parent travel with the child under joint custody?

A parent cannot normally travel outside the UAE with the child under joint custody if the other parent objects. In such situations, court approval may be required, and the court can request guarantees to ensure the child’s return.