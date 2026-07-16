How Long Does Divorce Take In Dubai? Timeline & Legal Process

The timeline depends on one key point first: are the spouses Muslim or non-Muslim?

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Most simple divorces in Dubai take 1 to 3 months. Non-Muslim civil divorce may be completed faster, often within 60 days or less when documents and service are clear. Muslim divorce cases can take longer, especially if there is disagreement over custody, maintenance, dowry, housing, or proof of harm. A fully contested Muslim divorce may take 6 months to 1 year. If there are appeals, expert reports, or cross-border issues, the case may take more time. Before filing, it is wise to check which law applies, prepare all documents, and get legal advice on children, money, property, and residence status.

How Long Does It Take to Get a Divorce in the UAE?

A divorce in the UAE usually takes 1 to 3 months for a simple case and 6 to 12 months for a contested case.

The fastest cases are usually non-Muslim civil divorce matters where the documents are ready, the other party is properly notified, and there are no major disputes over children or money. Dubai’s official divorce guidance also confirms that non-Muslim divorce can be obtained within 60 days or less, while Muslim divorce litigation may take six months to one year.

Muslim divorces can take longer because the court may need to deal with reconciliation, evidence, maintenance, custody, dowry, and other family rights. The new Personal Status Law also recognizes several forms of separation, including divorce, forced divorce, Khula, revocation of the marriage contract, and death of one spouse.

Type Timeframe May Be Faster or Slower Non-Muslim civil divorce 1 to 2 months No need to prove harm if the case is straightforward. Amicable Muslim divorce 2 to 4 months Faster if both parties agree on key terms. Contested Muslim divorce 6 to 12 months Evidence, hearings, maintenance, and custody disputes add time. Divorce with child custody dispute 6 to 18 months The court focuses on the child’s best interests. Divorce with foreign documents 2 to 6 months Translation, attestation, and service may delay filing. Divorce with appeals 12 months or more Appeal stages add extra time.

What Affects the Divorce Timeline in Dubai?

The divorce timeline in Dubai depends on law, documents, service, and disputes.

A case can move quickly when the marriage certificate is ready, both parties can be notified, and there is no fight over custody or money. Small errors cause big delays. A missing attestation or unclear address can slow the case before it even starts.

The main factors are the following:

Religion of the spouses: Muslim and non-Muslim divorces may follow different routes.

Muslim and non-Muslim divorces may follow different routes. Agreement: Amicable cases are faster than contested cases.

Amicable cases are faster than contested cases. Children: Custody, visitation, school fees, and housing can extend the process.

Custody, visitation, school fees, and housing can extend the process. Financial claims: Maintenance, dowry, alimony, property, and debts need evidence.

Maintenance, dowry, alimony, property, and debts need evidence. Foreign documents: Marriage certificates from outside the UAE may need attestation and Arabic translation.

Marriage certificates from outside the UAE may need attestation and Arabic translation. Service of notice: The other spouse must usually be formally notified.

The other spouse must usually be formally notified. Appeals: A party may challenge certain judgments within the legal time limit.

Dubai’s official divorce guidance states that divorce procedures can vary based on nationality and religious background. It also lists key documents such as passports, residence visas, marriage certificates, and children’s birth certificates where relevant.

Where to File Divorce in Dubai

You file for divorce in Dubai through the competent Personal Status Court or Family Court route, depending on the case.

For many Muslim divorce cases, the process starts with the Family Guidance Section. A conciliator may try to help both spouses reach an agreement before the case moves to court. Dubai’s official guidance says that if no agreement is reached, a referral letter can be issued so the case may proceed to court.

For non-Muslims, the route can be different. Civil divorce under Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 may be presented directly to the court, and the law excludes divorce proceedings under this decree from referral to Family Guidance Committees.

Main Filing Options in Dubai

Situation Where to Start Muslim spouses Family Guidance Section, then Personal Status Court if no settlement. Non-Muslim spouses Dubai Courts’ civil divorce route, where applicable. Expats with foreign marriage certificate Dubai Courts, after checking attestation and translation needs. Non-Muslims using home-country procedures Dubai Courts, the consulate, the embassy, or the home-country route depending on nationality. Spouse outside UAE UAE court may still proceed if notice and jurisdiction rules are satisfied.



Dubai’s official guidance also states that non-Muslim couples may choose to file at Dubai Courts or through their consulates or embassies, depending on the applicable legal route.

How to File Divorce in UAE for Expats

Expats can file for divorce in the UAE, but the correct route depends on whether they are Muslim or non-Muslim.

Do not copy another couple’s process. Two expat divorces can look completely different because religion, nationality, marriage place, children, and financial claims all matter.

Step-by-Step Process:

STEP 1

Check Which Law Applies

Muslim expats may fall under the UAE Personal Status Law unless a permitted foreign law route applies. Non-Muslims may use the UAE Civil Personal Status framework or request another applicable law where allowed.

STEP 2

Prepare the marriage certificate.

If the marriage took place outside the UAE, the certificate may need attestation and legal Arabic translation.

STEP 3

Prepare Identity Documents

This usually includes passports, Emirates IDs, residence visas, and children’s birth certificates if children are involved.

STEP 4

Decide What You Are Asking For

Divorce is only one part. You may also need claims for custody, child maintenance, spousal maintenance, dowry, housing, school fees, or property issues.

STEP 5

File the application.

The application may be submitted through the relevant UAE court system. In Dubai, many procedures can be started online, but some steps may still require attendance or court-directed action.

STEP 6

Attend Family Guidance (If Required)

For many Muslim cases, reconciliation may be attempted first. If settlement fails, the case moves forward.

STEP 7

Receive the judgment and handle enforcement.

A divorce judgment may need follow-up steps. This can include enforcement, attestation, custody arrangements, visa changes, and recognition abroad.

Commonly required documents such as passports, Emirates IDs, marriage certificates, children’s birth certificates, proof of residence, and financial records. It correctly flags that foreign documents may need attestation and Arabic translation.

What Happens If You Divorce in Dubai?

When you divorce in Dubai, the marriage ends legally, but other issues may continue after the divorce judgment.

The court may still need to decide who pays child maintenance, where children live, how visitation works, and whether a wife is entitled to maintenance or other financial claims. Property and bank matters may also need separate review.

Common Legal Effects After Divorce

Issue What Usually Happens Marriage status The marriage is legally dissolved by court judgment or a recognized legal route. Children Custody, guardianship, visitation, school fees, and medical costs may be decided. Wife’s rights Maintenance, dowry, compensation, housing, or alimony may be claimed depending on the law. Husband’s duties He may have obligations toward children, his wife, or court-ordered payments. Property UAE courts do not simply divide all assets 50/50 in every case. Visa status A dependent spouse may need to regularize residence after divorce. Enforcement Final court orders can be enforced if one party refuses to comply.



Residence status is often missed. If a spouse is sponsored on the other spouse’s visa, divorce can affect that sponsorship. UAE government sources state that grace periods apply after expiry or cancellation of residence permits, and certain categories, including widows or divorced women of residents, may have longer grace periods.

Court orders must also be taken seriously. Under the UAE Crimes and Penalties Law, a note explains that refusing to hand over a child after a final court decision or failing to pay court-ordered maintenance in certain conditions may create criminal consequences.

Divorce in the UAE: Cost

Divorce cost in the UAE depends on the route, documents, disputes, and legal representation.

A simple case costs less. A contested case costs more. The expensive part is rarely the divorce form itself. The cost usually comes from translation, attestation, lawyer work, hearings, expert reports, enforcement, and appeals.

Typical Cost Items

Cost Item What to Expect Court and filing fees Usually start from a few hundred dirhams, but must be confirmed at filing. Translation Needed for non-Arabic documents. Attestation Needed for many foreign marriage certificates and foreign documents. Legal fees Depends on whether the case is simple, contested, urgent, or cross-border. Expert reports May apply in financial disputes or complex maintenance claims. Enforcement Extra steps may be needed if a party refuses to comply. Appeals Can increase cost and timeline.



For planning, a basic administrative divorce may involve costs in the hundreds to low thousands of dirhams before legal fees. A legally assisted divorce can cost more, especially if custody, maintenance, property, or foreign law issues are involved.

The safest approach is to request a fee estimate after a lawyer reviews the following:

the marriage certificate,

both spouses’ residence status,

children’s documents,

financial claims,

whether the case is amicable or contested,

whether urgent measures are needed.

The Muslim divorce guide also states that costs vary according to court fees, translations, expert reports, and legal representation.

What Are the Rights of a Wife After Divorce in UAE?

A wife’s rights after divorce in the UAE depend on the applicable law, the marriage contract, the facts of the case, and whether there are children.

For Muslim cases, the UAE Personal Status Law deals with maintenance, dowry, waiting period rights, custody, housing, and compensation in certain situations. The law also states that each spouse has an independent financial entity, and the wife is free to deal with her own property.

Possible Rights of a Wife After Divorce

A wife may be able to claim the following:

unpaid dowry or deferred mahr ,

, maintenance during the waiting period ,

, temporary alimony during proceedings ,

, child maintenance ,

, housing or rent linked to child custody ,

, school and medical expenses for children ,

, custody rights where legally applicable ,

, compensation in certain divorce situations ,

, her share in property she contributed to, if proven.

The UAE Personal Status Law defines alimony as covering necessities such as food, clothing, housing, medical treatment, and education according to custom. It also allows the court to order temporary alimony for a wife and children during proceedings.

For non-Muslim civil divorce, Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 allows a divorced woman to apply for alimony after the divorce judgment. The judge may consider factors such as length of marriage, age of the wife, financial position of both spouses, harm, and custody-related costs.

New Divorce Law in UAE for Muslim Expats

The new divorce law in the UAE for Muslim expats is mainly linked to Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law.

The law came into effect on 15 April 2025, according to the UAE government portal. It governs key family matters such as marriage, divorce, custody, alimony, wills, and inheritance for Muslims.

For non-UAE citizens, the law may apply unless one party insists on applying their own law or another law that has been agreed upon and is permitted under UAE legislation. The law also confirms that UAE courts may hear personal status cases against citizens and foreigners who have a domicile, residence, or place of work in the UAE.

Key Points for Muslim Expats

Point What It Means New legal framework Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 replaced the older personal status framework. Effective date The law came into effect in 2025. Applies to many expats It may apply to non-UAE citizens unless a permitted foreign law route is invoked. Covers divorce routes Divorce, forced divorce, Khula, revocation, and death. Court jurisdiction UAE courts may hear cases connected to residence, domicile, work, or marital home. Family Guidance The supervising judge may refer parties to Family Guidance where useful.



The real point is this: Muslim expats should not assume that their home-country divorce rules will automatically control the Dubai case. The applicable law should be checked before filing, not after the case has already started.

How Quickly Can You Have a Divorce?

The quickest realistic divorce in Dubai is usually a non-Muslim civil divorce where the paperwork is complete and the other spouse is properly notified.

In that situation, the process may take around 30 to 60 days. This is not a promise. It is a practical range for clean cases.

For Muslim divorces, a fast, amicable case may take 2 to 4 months. A disputed case may take 6 to 12 months. If the case involves children, non-payment, missing documents, foreign marriage certificates, or appeals, it can take longer.

How to Avoid Delay

Before filing, prepare:

attested marriage certificate,

legal Arabic translation,

passports and Emirates IDs,

residence visa copies,

children’s birth certificates,

proof of income,

rent contract or housing evidence,

school fee records,

medical insurance records,

bank or financial documents,

any written settlement terms.

Good preparation does not make every case easy. It does make weak delays less likely.

Why Speak to Leaders Advocates Before Filing?

Divorce is not only a form. It is a legal step that affects children, money, housing, residence, and future family rights.

Leaders Advocates assists clients in Dubai and across the UAE with Muslim divorce, civil divorce, custody, maintenance, financial claims, and cross-border family matters. The firm has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, with its Dubai office located in Business Bay.

Speak to a UAE family lawyer before filing if:

your spouse is outside the UAE,

you have children.

you need urgent maintenance.

your marriage certificate is foreign,

your visa depends on your spouse,

you own property together,

you fear child travel or non-compliance,

You are unsure which law applies.

Early legal advice can save months of correction later.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How long does it take to get a divorce in the UAE?

A simple divorce in the UAE can take around 1 to 3 months. A contested divorce may take 6 to 12 months, especially where child custody, maintenance, property division, or financial claims are disputed.

What happens if you divorce in Dubai?

The marriage legally ends, but the court may still decide issues relating to child custody, maintenance, housing, property, financial claims, enforcement, and residence matters. If one spouse is sponsored by the other, immigration status should also be reviewed after the divorce.

How quickly can you have a divorce?

A straightforward non-Muslim civil divorce may be completed in approximately 30 to 60 days. Muslim amicable divorces commonly take around 2 to 4 months, while contested cases usually require more time.

Where do I file divorce in Dubai?

Divorce applications are generally filed through the appropriate Dubai court process. Muslim divorces often begin with Family Guidance before proceeding to the Personal Status Court, while eligible non-Muslim civil divorces may be filed through the Dubai Courts civil divorce procedure.

How do expats file divorce in the UAE?

Expats normally determine which law applies, prepare the required documents, translate and attest foreign documents where necessary, file the divorce application, notify the other spouse, and attend Family Guidance or court hearings as required.

How much does divorce cost in the UAE?

A straightforward divorce usually involves administrative fees ranging from several hundred to a few thousand dirhams before legal fees. Contested divorces generally cost more because they may require lawyers, translators, expert reports, court hearings, enforcement proceedings, or appeals.

What are the rights of a wife after divorce in UAE?

Depending on the applicable law and the circumstances of the case, a wife may be entitled to maintenance, unpaid dowry, waiting period support, child-related expenses, housing connected with child custody, compensation in certain situations, and ownership of her personal property.

What is the new divorce law in UAE for Muslim expats?

The main legislative update is Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on the Issuance of the Personal Status Law, which came into force in 2025. It governs Muslim family matters, including divorce, Khula, child custody, alimony, and other personal status issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.