Abu Dhabi Court Rules Salary No Bar To Divorce Payout Claim

Published in: Gulf News | Press Reader | MAGZTER

Court says financial independence does not remove right to post-divorce compensation

Abu Dhabi: The Court of Cassation has ruled that a woman's independent salary or assets do not, on their own, prevent her from receiving financial compensation following divorce, upholding a lower court judgment in favour of a former wife under Abu Dhabi's civil family law.

The highest court in Abu Dhabi rejected an appeal by a former husband who argued that his ex-wife's earnings and financial independence meant she was not entitled to a court-ordered financial award following divorce.

The case concerned a foreign couple whose civil marriage was dissolved by the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court. After the separation, the former wife filed a claim seeking financial compensation and related post-marital financial entitlements arising from the breakdown of the marriage.

In his appeal, the former husband contended that his ex-wife was financially self-sufficient, citing her salary and personal assets, and argued that this excluded her from any entitlement to payment.

However, the Court of Cassation dismissed this argument, stating that a woman's income does not automatically negate her right to financial compensation after divorce.

The court emphasised that such claims must be assessed holistically, taking into account a range of factors rather than relying solely on whether one party earns a salary. These factors include the length of the marriage, the financial standing of both spouses, their respective obligations, and any imbalance in income or living standards.

It also noted that the lower courts were entitled to rely on a financial expert's report, which examined the economic circumstances of both parties and the financial impact of the divorce.

The court further held that the award granted by the lower court fell within its discretionary authority, and that the husband's appeal effectively challenged the evaluation of evidence rather than raising a valid legal basis to overturn the ruling.

The judgment reinforces the principle that financial independence alone is not a decisive test in post-divorce financial claims. A spouse's ability to earn an income does not necessarily place both parties on equal financial footing after separation.

The Court of Cassation therefore dismissed the appeal and upheld the original ruling.

Legal consultant Dr Hasan Elhais of Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers, representing the former wife, said the decision provides important clarification for foreign couples under Abu Dhabi's civil family law framework.

He said the ruling confirms that courts are not limited to assessing whether a former spouse has income, but must instead consider the broader financial realities following divorce.

"A woman's independent income does not automatically cancel her right to seek financial compensation after divorce," Dr Elhais said.

"What matters is the overall financial situation of both parties, including the duration of the marriage, their obligations, the standard of living during the marriage, and whether there is a significant disparity between their financial positions."

He added that employment or income alone is not decisive, noting that a working spouse may still be entitled to compensation where evidence shows a substantial imbalance or financial hardship resulting from the separation.