What Happens If Heirs Disagree In The UAE?

Inheritance can become emotionally difficult when family members disagree about money, property, business shares, jewellery, bank accounts, or the meaning of a will. In the UAE, heirs cannot simply divide the estate among themselves if there is a dispute. The estate usually has to pass through the proper legal process so that the court can confirm who the heirs are, what assets exist, what debts must be paid, and how the estate should be distributed.

For both expats and UAE nationals, the most important point is this: disagreement between heirs does not stop the inheritance process, but it can delay it. If the heirs cannot agree, the matter may need to be resolved through the UAE courts.

Why Do Heirs Disagree?

Heirs may disagree for many reasons. Some may dispute the validity of a will. Others may question whether all assets have been disclosed. In some cases, family members disagree about whether a property should be sold or transferred. There may also be disputes about debts, loans, business ownership, or whether one heir has already received money from the deceased during their lifetime.

Differences can also come from where expat families hold their assets, often in different countries. A person can own a bank account in the UAE, property in Dubai, shares in a business in the UAE and assets in his country of origin. This can make the process more complex, particularly if there is no registered will.

What Happens Immediately After Death?

After a person passes away, certain assets may become difficult to access until legal steps are completed. UAE bank accounts, real estate, vehicles, company shares, and other assets may require court documents before they can be transferred or dealt with.

The family will usually need to obtain a death certificate and then apply for the legal documents required to identify the heirs. The court may also need documents such as passports, Emirates IDs, marriage certificates, birth certificates, title deeds, bank details, and any will left by the deceased.

If the heirs agree, the process may be smoother. If they disagree, the court may need to examine the dispute before the estate is distributed.

Which Law Applies?

The applicable law depends on several factors, including the religion and nationality of the deceased, whether there is a valid will, where the assets are located, and whether the deceased chose a particular law.

Inheritance of Muslims is mostly governed by UAE Personal Status Law and Sharia principles, where heirs have specific shares. The estate is usually managed in the following order: Funeral expenses, debts, valid wills within the limit, and then distributed among heirs in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2024 on Personal Status.

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status provides a civil framework for inheritance and wills for non-Muslims. Depending on the facts and documents, non-Muslim residents may also have the option of relying on the law of their country of origin or other applicable personal status rules. Having a will registered can make a big difference as it gives clearer instructions as to how the estate should be handled.

Non-Muslims in Dubai may also want to consider wills registered through recognised will registration systems including DIFC wills where applicable. But any will’s validity and enforceability still depends on the circumstances and assets involved.

If There Is a Will, Can Heirs Still Disagree?

Yes. A will does not always prevent disputes. Heirs may argue that the will is invalid, unclear, outdated, signed under pressure, or not properly registered. They may also disagree about the interpretation of certain words in the will.

For example, a will may specify that one person should get a property, but another heir may claim that the deceased had a change of heart later. In these cases, the court may have to look at the will, supporting documents and the law involved to determine how the estate should be passed on.

A properly drafted and registered will reduces the risk of disagreement, but it does not completely remove the possibility of a legal challenge.

If There Is No Will, What Happens?

If there is no will, the estate is distributed according to the applicable inheritance rules. This may be very different from what the family expected.

Muslim estates were normally subject to fixed shares of inheritance. In the case of non-Muslim estates, the civil personal status rules may apply unless some other law is validly resorted to. That’s why expats in the UAE are often advised to have a clear will in place, especially if they own property, have children, run a business or want to pass specific assets to specific people.

When there is no will and heirs disagree, the court may need to determine the legal heirs and their shares. Until this is done, assets may remain frozen or practically inaccessible.

Can Heirs Settle Without Going to Court?

In many cases, heirs are able to resolve conflicts by agreement. If all the heirs are legally competent, identified, and willing to sign the right papers, then a family settlement may be possible. This can save time and cost.

But informal family arrangements should be approached carefully. A verbal understanding may not be enough, especially when it comes to UAE property, bank accounts, company shares or minor children. Writing the settlement and getting it checked by a lawyer makes it safer.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri’s participation in inheritance and family cases stresses the importance of calm, well-structured legal guidance. In inheritance disputes, the legal strategy should not only be court action but also the reduction of family conflict where a fair settlement is possible.

Conclusion

When heirs disagree, the estate in the UAE doesn’t automatically move according to the wishes of the family member. The law provides a procedure for locating heirs, reviewing the will (if there is one), satisfying debts and distributing the estate according to the applicable legal rules.

For expats and UAE nationals, early legal advice can prevent delay, protect assets and reduce the risk of family disputes becoming long court battles. Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri’s approach in such cases indicates the need for a comprehensive legal review, particularly when inheritance, family relationships, property and international issues are concerned.

Having a clear will, the right paperwork and legal guidance can make a difficult time easier for the family and help to ensure that the estate is handled lawfully and fairly.

FAQ’s

1. What happens if heirs disagree about inheritance in the UAE?

If heirs disagree, the matter may need to be resolved through negotiation, legal correspondence, probate procedures, or court proceedings, depending on the assets, documents, and nature of the dispute.

2. What are common reasons heirs disagree in the UAE?

Common disputes may involve the validity of a will, asset distribution, property ownership, bank accounts, business shares, overseas assets, executor responsibilities, or disagreement over who should manage the estate.

3. Can inheritance disputes be settled without court action?

Yes. Some inheritance disputes can be resolved through family settlement, written agreements, mediation, or legal negotiation before formal court proceedings become necessary.

4. What documents are needed in an inheritance dispute?

Common documents include the death certificate, will, family records, passports, Emirates IDs, title deeds, bank records, company documents, asset lists, marriage certificates, birth certificates, and previous agreements.

5. Can expatriate families face inheritance disputes in the UAE?

Yes. Expatriate families may face disputes involving UAE assets, foreign wills, non-Muslim succession options, cross-border estates, guardianship concerns, or disagreement between heirs in different countries.

6. When should heirs contact an inheritance lawyer in the UAE?

Heirs should seek legal advice when there is disagreement over asset distribution, a contested will, unclear ownership, frozen bank accounts, property issues, business assets, or difficulty completing probate or estate administration.