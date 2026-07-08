Child Custody For Non-Muslims In The United Arab Emirates Under The Civil Personal Status Law

The enactment of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status for Non-Muslims marked a significant legislative milestone in the United Arab Emirates.

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The enactment of Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 on Civil Personal Status for Non-Muslims marked a significant legislative milestone in the United Arab Emirates. The law introduced a modern legal framework governing marriage, divorce, child custody, inheritance and other family matters for non-Muslims, reflecting the UAE’s multicultural society and aligning its legal system with internationally recognised best practices.

Among the issues arising from divorce, child custody remains one of the most sensitive, as it directly affects the well-being and future of children. Accordingly, UAE legislation establishes that the best interests of the child are the primary consideration in resolving any custody dispute.

The Concept of Child Custody

Child custody is both a legal right and a legal responsibility aimed at ensuring the child’s physical, emotional, educational and social well-being. Under the Civil Personal Status Law for Non-Muslims, custody is no longer based on a presumption in favour of either parent on the basis of gender. Instead, it is founded upon the principle of equality between both parents, while prioritising the child’s best interests.

Joint Custody: The Cornerstone of the New Law

One of the most significant reforms introduced by Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 is the adoption of the joint custody system. This represents a fundamental shift in the legal treatment of parental responsibilities following divorce.

Rather than awarding custody to one parent and limiting the other to visitation rights, the law establishes joint custody as the default position, ensuring that both parents continue to participate actively in raising their children.

Article 10 of the Decree-Law provides, in substance, that:

Child custody is a joint and equal right of both the father and the mother following divorce, while also constituting the child’s right to maintain a meaningful relationship with both parents.

Joint custody is the general rule, unless both parties agree otherwise or the court determines that a different arrangement better serves the child’s best interests.

Either parent may request the termination of joint custody where legally justified, including in cases involving parental incapacity, conduct that endangers the child, or failure to fulfil parental obligations.

Where disputes arise concerning the implementation of joint custody, either parent may refer the matter to the competent court, which will decide the issue based on the child’s best interests.

This legislative approach reflects the UAE’s commitment to minimising the psychological effects of divorce on children while preserving their relationship with both parents wherever possible.

The Nature of Joint Custody

Joint custody involves the shared exercise of parental rights and responsibilities, including:

Providing daily care and supervision.

Making educational decisions.

Making medical and healthcare decisions.

Organising the child’s residence and parenting schedule.

Participating in the child’s emotional, psychological and social development.

Parents are encouraged to agree on practical arrangements governing the implementation of joint custody. Where no agreement can be reached, the court has the authority to establish an appropriate parenting arrangement.

The Court’s Authority to Modify Custody Arrangements

Although joint custody is the legal presumption under the law, the court is not obliged to maintain it where doing so would conflict with the child’s welfare.

The court has broad discretionary powers to modify custody arrangements or grant sole custody to one parent where justified, including in circumstances involving:

Parental unfitness.

Serious neglect of the child.

Exposure of the child to harm.

An inability of the parents to cooperate in matters affecting the child’s welfare.

Any other circumstance that the court considers detrimental to the child’s best interests.

Accordingly, the principle of joint custody is not an absolute rule and remains subject to judicial supervision whenever the child’s welfare requires otherwise.

The Best Interests of the Child

The best interests of the child constitute the overriding legal principle governing all custody decisions under the UAE Civil Personal Status Law.

In assessing custody disputes, the court may consider several factors, including:

The child’s emotional and psychological stability.

Each parent’s ability to provide daily care.

The suitability of the family environment.

Continuity of the child’s education.

The child’s physical and mental health.

The parents’ willingness and ability to cooperate in raising the child.

These factors are assessed collectively, enabling the court to issue a decision that best protects the child’s welfare.

Parental Agreements

The law encourages divorced parents to resolve custody matters amicably, whether during or after divorce proceedings, provided that any agreement serves the child’s best interests and complies with the law.

Courts generally approve such agreements after verifying that they adequately safeguard the child’s welfare and long-term stability.

Enforcement of Custody Orders

Custody judgments issued by the UAE courts are legally enforceable. Where either parent fails to comply with the court’s custody arrangements, the other parent may seek judicial enforcement or request the modification of custody arrangements if circumstances have materially changed and such modification serves the child’s best interests.

Conclusion

Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to developing a modern and internationally aligned family law system that reflects the country’s diverse society.

The introduction of joint custody represents one of the law’s most significant reforms, promoting equality between parents while recognising the child’s right to maintain a meaningful relationship with both father and mother.

Ultimately, every custody dispute must be assessed on its individual facts, with the child’s best interests remaining the paramount consideration. Through this balanced legal framework, the UAE continues to provide effective judicial protection for children while ensuring fairness to both parents following divorce.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.