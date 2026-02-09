Webinar: Malta's Family Office Proposition

Camilleri Preziosi commands an outstanding reputation amongst clients and peers as a leading Maltese corporate law firm. We are regularly ranked as a top-tier firm by Chambers, IFLR1000 and Legal 500. We retain a strong commitment to deliver a quality service in the practice of law. We do this by combining technical excellence with a solution-driven approach. Camilleri Preziosi: Technical excellence, practical solutions.

This webinar explores Malta's family office proposition through a holistic lens, bringing together immigration, tax, regulatory, and private wealth considerations. We will discuss how Malta supports relocation and residency planning, international mobility, and long-term settlement for families, entrepreneurs, and retirees, while ensuring full compliance with local and EU requirements.

The session will also address tax and regulatory structuring for global wealth, including cross-border planning, reporting obligations, and efficient frameworks for investments, estates, and business succession.In addition, we will examine private wealth solutions, from asset acquisition and family office governance to succession and intergenerational planning, and conclude with an overview of Notified Professional Investor Funds (NPIFs) as flexible, tax-efficient EU investment vehicles for sophisticated families and investors.

Speakers:

- Kirsten Debono Huskinson, Partner - Camilleri Preziosi

- Michael Buhagiar, Senior Associate - Camilleri Preziosi

- Chris Manicaro, Managing Director, Partner - GUILDAM Asset Management.

- Stephen Gauci Baluci, Managing Director - CC Fund Services

