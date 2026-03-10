A Benchmark For Excellence: Schellenberg Wittmer's Private Wealth Team

What has been the most impactful innovation your firm introduced recently, and how has its shaped client outcomes or internal efficiency?

One of the most important innovation our firm introduced recently are new AI tools which have already delivered signif icant, measurable impacts on both the efficiency and outcomes for our clients. AI tools are particularly helpful for handling and reviewing large case files and accel erates repetitive, high-volume tasks that previously consumed huge amounts of lawyer and junior time.

This innovation allows us to work more efficiently and to shift our time more toward strategic, high-value work (com plex negotiation, creative strategy, client counseling) and client interaction.

How do you cultivate a culture that consistently drives excellence and high performance?

Cultivating a culture of consistent excel lence and high performance is key to meet our client's expectation and to provide top level services. We aim at achieving this by hiring the best talents and ensuring that our team members are constantly trained and are further developing their skills so that they remain on top of the technical and legal developments.

As leaders we must model the behaviours we expect from our team and regularly con nect our work to its deeper purpose - guid ing clients through important financial and emotional decisions that affect families and their legacies. Clear communication, regu lar training and allocation of ownership and responsibility, combined with the mean ingful purpose our work and our inclusive workplace, clearly help to sustain excel lence and high performance within our team over time.

What role has collaboration - either internally or with external partners - played in your success?

Our Private Wealth group is embedded within a fully integrated full-service law f irm, where close teamwork and collabora tion across practice groups and across the borders are essential to delivering efficient, precise, timely and fully-tailored solutions to our clients.

We maintain particularly close cooper ation with the firm's tax, banking, corpo rate, real estate and regulatory specialists. Recent examples include:

working alongside our arbitration colleagues to resolve a complex dispute involving an offshore foundation or a multi-billion inheritance battle;

partnering with our tax specialists to address sophisticated tax issues that frequently arise in cross-border estate planning as well as in contentious trust and estate matters;

jointly advising trustees and family offices – together with our regulatory experts – on investment protection structures, sanctions compliance or other regulatory challenges.

Most of our matters have an internation al angle which requires us to also regularly collaborate with colleagues from abroad. We are proud of having an excellent inter national network including the top private client lawyers in the world. This integrat ed approach enables us to provide seam less, high-quality advice even in the most intricate, multi-jurisdictional matters.

What does win this award mean to your firm, and how will you use this recognition going forward?

Winning this WealthBriefing Award (again) is a meaningful recognition of our f irm's commitment to excellence and in tegrity. It validates the quality and constant efforts of our fantastic team and the trust our clients place in us every day. Important ly, it reflects not just strong outcomes, but also the way we achieve them - through discipline, commitment, excellence and team work, allowing us to provide tai lor-made solutions that meet our clients' individual needs.

Going forward, we will use this recogni tion as both an endorsement and a respon sibility. It strengthens our credibility with clients and partners and motivates us to continue raising our standards. Rather than seeing the award as a destination, we view it as a benchmark that challenges us to keep innovating and investing in our talents.

Originally published by Swiss Acclaim magazine, page 87, February 2026

