USCIS Final Rule Ends 540-Day Automatic EAD Extension For Key Categories

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a final rule on October 14, 2026 that permanently ends the automatic extension of up to 540 days for many Employment Authorization Document (EAD) renewals filed on or after October 30, 2025. Affected workers, including adjustment of status applicants and H-4 spouses, may need to stop working if their current EAD expires before USCIS approves the renewal.

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US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a final rule on October 14, 2026 that permanently ends the automatic extension of up to 540 days for many Employment Authorization Document (EAD) renewals filed on or after October 30, 2025. Affected workers, including adjustment of status applicants and H-4 spouses, may need to stop working if their current EAD expires before USCIS approves the renewal.

The rule adopts the October 2025 interim final rule without substantive change and is effective immediately.

What Was the 540-Day Automatic EAD Extension?

Historically, certain EAD renewal applicants who timely filed Form I-765 renewal applications received an automatic extension of employment authorization while their renewal applications remained pending. USCIS initially provided an automatic EAD extension of up to 180 days and later expanded that period to as much as 540 days to address processing delays and prevent unnecessary work authorization gaps.

However, in October 2025, USCIS issued an interim final rule eliminating those automatic extensions for a broad range of EAD renewal categories. The final rule, published on October 14, 2026, formally adopts that policy and makes no substantive changes to the interim rule.

As a result, individuals filing EAD renewal applications in affected categories on or after October 30, 2025 are no longer eligible for the 540-day automatic extension. Their work authorization generally expires upon expiration of the current EAD unless USCIS has approved the renewal application or the individual has an independent basis for employment authorization.

Which EAD Categories Lose the Automatic Extension?

The final rule removes the automatic extension for the following EAD renewal categories filed on or after October 30, 2025.

EAD Category Code Adjustment of status applicants (c)(9) H-4 spouses (c)(26) Asylum applicants (c)(8) Refugees and asylees (a)(3), (a)(5) TPS beneficiaries* (a)(12), (c)(19)

*Subject to any separate Federal Register notices providing TPS-specific extensions

Who Is Not Affected by the Final Rule?

Three groups are not affected by the final rule:

EAD renewal applications filed before October 30, 2025 that qualified for prior automatic extensions

E and L spouses, who remain employment authorized incident to status

F-1 STEM OPT students, who continue to benefit from a separate 180-day automatic extension mechanism

Employer and Foreign National Considerations After the Automatic EAD Extension Ends

The final rule confirms that employers and foreign nationals can no longer rely on automatic EAD extensions to bridge USCIS adjudication delays. For adjustment of status applicants and H-4 EAD holders in particular, continued employment may depend on USCIS approving a renewal application before the current EAD expires. If a renewal remains pending beyond the expiration date, the employee may be required to stop working until a new EAD is issued.

As a result, USCIS processing delays may have immediate workforce implications, including temporary staffing disruptions, employment interruptions, and additional I-9 reverification considerations, particularly in categories where EAD adjudications regularly take several months.

What Should Employers and EAD Holders Do Now?

Employers should assess upcoming EAD expiration dates and confirm that internal I-9 compliance procedures account for the possibility of employment authorization gaps. By finalizing the elimination of the 540-day automatic extension, USCIS has removed any remaining uncertainty regarding a policy that has been in effect since October 2025. Foreign nationals who depend on EAD-based work authorization should work closely with immigration counsel to identify renewal filing strategies and alternative work authorization options, where available, well before their current EADs expire. As USCIS processing times continue to fluctuate, proactive planning and early filing may be critical to avoiding unexpected disruptions in employment authorization.

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