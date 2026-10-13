E-1 Visa Guide For Companies And Entrepreneurs

▸ Executive Summary

The E-1 Visa is designed for companies and entrepreneurs from treaty countries engaging in substantial trade with the U.S. This guide covers the visa's requirements, including the nationality of the treaty country, the nature of international trade, and the substantiality of trade. It also discusses the necessary documentation and common issues to address when applying for the E-1 Visa.

Eligibility based on treaty country nationality

Substantial and ongoing trade requirements

Documentation and evidence preparation

The E-1 Visa is for qualifying companies and entrepreneurs that already conduct meaningful and ongoing trade between the United States and a treaty country. The applicant must be involved in a substantial flow of international trade with the United States. That trade must be conducted by a company that has the nationality of a country with an E-1 treaty with the United States. The application must also show that the applicant has a specific qualifying role in the business.

The key issue is whether more than half of the company’s total international trade takes place between the United States and the relevant treaty country. The company must also be able to document that this trade is regular, ongoing, and substantial.

This guide explains the main E-1 Visa requirements, the ownership analysis, and the evidence that should be prepared before applying.

What Is the E-1 Treaty Trader Visa?

The E-1 Visa is a nonimmigrant visa classification that allows a national of a treaty country to come to the United States to carry out substantial trade, either as the principal trader or as a qualifying employee.

Trade may include goods, services, or technology. Common examples include import and export operations, international logistics, cross-border consulting and professional services, software and technology services, tourism, insurance, banking, and communications services.

The E-1 Visa is temporary and is generally granted for periods of up to two years. The person must intend to leave the United States when E status ends. Eligible family members include the spouse and unmarried children under age 21. Children may attend school without obtaining a student visa. However, the applicant’s parents cannot receive dependent status.

Visa validity and reciprocity rules vary by nationality. A person admitted to the United States in E status may generally remain for the authorized period granted at entry or through an approved extension. E-1 Visa holders may travel in and out of the United States without obtaining a separate reentry permit.

However, even if E-1 status has been extended inside the United States, a person whose E-1 visa stamp has expired will generally need to obtain a new E-1 Visa stamp from a U.S. consulate before returning to the United States after travel abroad.

Core E-1 Visa Requirements

A successful E-1 Visa application depends on proving each legal eligibility requirement with clear, consistent, and concrete business documentation. The main requirements are explained below.

Treaty Country Nationality

The principal applicant must be a national of a country that has a qualifying treaty with the United States for E visa purposes. A foreign national qualifies based on citizenship, not simply on the country where the person lives or operates a business.

The United States maintains qualifying treaties and arrangements with certain countries for E visa classification. For this purpose, nationality means citizenship. A person’s place of birth, country of residence, or country where the company was formed does not by itself establish treaty-country nationality for an E-1 Visa.

The U.S. Department of State publishes the current list of treaty countries, and the list should be checked before preparing an application. Some countries may also qualify through a bilateral investment treaty. This can be important when comparing eligibility for an E-1 Visa and an E-2 Visa.

Qualifying International Trade

Trade for E-1 Visa purposes must be a meaningful commercial exchange that takes place across borders and can be traced and clearly identified. The transaction must reflect an international exchange with an international scope: goods, services, technology, money, or another qualifying item must be exchanged for payment between the United States and the treaty country. The applicant must also come to the United States solely to carry out this type of trade.

A company cannot rely only on marketing plans, unsigned opportunities, prospective clients, or an expectation of future revenue. The application must show completed or ongoing transactions.

Trade in goods is the most familiar type of trade. However, this category is much broader than the sale of physical products. In a service business, the service itself must be the item offered and sold to clients. For example, a company that provides cross-border software implementation, design, freight forwarding, insurance, international banking, or consulting services may qualify if the evidence shows international service transactions between the United States and the treaty country.

Substantial Trade

There is no fixed minimum dollar amount or required number of transactions. Instead, the trade must be substantial when considered in the context of the business and must involve a meaningful volume of ongoing commercial activity. The trade should be continuous and include multiple transactions over time because regularity and volume help demonstrate its substantial nature.

High-value transactions can be helpful. However, repeated transactions of lower value may also be sufficient if they establish a meaningful and sustained pattern of commerce.

One unusually large transaction is often less persuasive than a regular and consistent series of transactions. The evidence should make the trade pattern easy to understand. It should show transaction dates, counterparties, amounts, the subject of each transaction, payment flow, and the movement or delivery of goods or services. A short, organized trade transaction schedule that matches the primary documents is often helpful, but it must be supported by the underlying evidence.

Trade Must Be Principally Between the United States and the Treaty Country

More than 50% of the treaty trader’s total international trade must take place between the United States and the country of the applicant’s treaty nationality. This analysis is conducted at the level of the relevant legal entity, not the individual.

The relevant enterprise must be identified carefully, especially where there is a foreign parent company, a U.S. subsidiary, a branch, an affiliate, or more than one operating company.

Domestic activity within the United States does not count as international trade for this calculation. Trade with third countries is permitted, but trade between the United States and the treaty country must represent the majority of the company’s total international trade. A common weakness is presenting only U.S. sales figures without showing all international trade conducted by the relevant legal entity—the full total used in the calculation.

The Applicant’s Purpose and Role

The principal trader must come to the United States primarily to develop and direct the qualifying trade. An applicant seeking an E-1 Visa as an employee must have the same treaty-country nationality as the qualifying business and must be coming to work in an executive, supervisory, or essential-skills position that requires special qualifications and expertise.

A job title alone is not enough. The application should explain the person’s actual duties, reporting structure, decision-making and discretionary authority, and experience. It should also explain why the position is executive or supervisory. For an essential-skills employee, the application must show that the person has proven expertise directly connected to the company’s trade activities and that the person will be an important part of the U.S. operation.

Company Ownership and Treaty Country Nationality

The ownership structure of the U.S. business must meet the treaty-country nationality requirement. In a privately owned business, this generally means that at least 50% of the company must be owned by nationals of the treaty country. The ownership structure must be traced to the ultimate individual owners, not merely to an intermediate company. The country where the company was formed is not, by itself, determinative.

The ownership analysis becomes even more important when the business has a layered corporate structure, shareholders from more than one country, dual-national owners, shareholders who are U.S. lawful permanent residents, or recent changes in capitalization. Shares owned by U.S. lawful permanent residents cannot be counted toward treaty-country nationality.

If a company owner has more than one nationality, the company must clearly choose which treaty-country nationality it will rely on for the E-1 Visa application. For example, an owner who is both a Turkish and German national may present the company as Turkish-owned or German-owned for E-1 Visa purposes; both nationalities cannot be used together in the same case. The selected country determines both the direction of trade with the United States and the nationality required of E-1 employees. U.S. citizens do not need an E-1 Visa, and their shares cannot be used to establish the company’s foreign treaty-country ownership.

For a subsidiary, the analysis is based on the subsidiary’s own ownership structure. A branch, however, is not a separate legal entity, so the review of trade and ownership may extend to the foreign business. A corporate chart should identify every relevant entity, each level of ownership, the country of formation, the principal business activity, and the nationality of the ultimate individual owners.

Evidence to Prepare Before Filing

There is no single universal document list for every E-1 Visa application. Consulates may apply submission procedures specific to their post and may request additional evidence. The best approach is to prepare the application around each legal requirement instead of collecting general company documents at random. The following categories of evidence are important in many cases.

Applicant and Filing Documents

A valid passport, the passport biographic page, and, where needed, evidence of treaty-country nationality, such as a citizenship certificate or birth record.

Form DS-160 for every E-1 principal applicant and dependent family member. Principal E-1 Visa applicants must also submit Form DS-156E. The relevant U.S. consulate may require electronic document uploads, company registration, or a specific document-submission format.

A clear support letter explaining the company, the qualifying treaty country, the applicant’s role, the trade, and the evidence supporting every requirement.

A business plan with financial projections explaining the U.S. trade operation, if required by the consulate or appropriate based on the nature of the case.

For employee applications, a detailed job description, organizational chart, résumé, employment verification, and evidence of executive, supervisory, or essential skills. The employer’s basic characteristics and the applicant’s qualifications should also be clearly documented.

Ownership and Business Documents

Formation documents, certificates of incorporation or organization, operating agreements or articles of incorporation, corporate bylaws, and business registration records.

Stock certificates, capitalization tables or stock ledgers, shareholder records, partnership or joint-venture agreements, and, where applicable, meeting minutes or corporate resolutions.

A corporate ownership chart showing the ownership structure of the U.S. business through to the ultimate individual owners, together with passport copies or proof of nationality for those owners.

Federal and state tax returns, financial statements, bank statements, business licenses, lease agreements, invoices, payroll records, promotional materials, and other documents showing that the business is real, active, and operating.

Trade Documents

A transaction schedule covering a representative period, generally organized by transaction date, counterparty, country, type of trade, amount, and supporting-document reference.

As applicable, invoices, purchase orders, sales contracts, service agreements, bills of lading, shipping records, customs documents, carrier records, warehouse records, and proof of delivery.

Bank records, wire-transfer confirmations, accounts receivable and payable ledgers, letters of credit, and accounting reports that connect each transaction to an actual payment.

Client lists, vendor agreements, marketing materials, and correspondence that provide context for the commercial relationship. These materials should support, not replace, the primary transaction evidence.

A calculation showing all international trade conducted by the relevant legal entity and demonstrating that more than 50% takes place between the United States and the treaty country.

Common E-1 Visa Issues to Address Early

Many E-1 Visa applications become difficult because, although the business is credible, the evidence does not fit the E-1 legal framework. Common issues include:

A newly formed business that has not yet completed meaningful trade;

A portfolio consisting only of domestic U.S. sales that does not demonstrate international trade;

Trade conducted through multiple companies without a clear explanation of which business is the treaty trader;

Ownership records that cannot be traced to treaty-country nationals; and

A trade calculation that does not include trade with third countries.

Employee cases require a separate analysis. First, the company itself must qualify for the E-1 Visa. The employee must have the same treaty-country nationality as the employer and must be assigned to a position that is genuinely executive, supervisory, or requires essential skills. A well-supported organizational chart and detailed job description can help prevent the application from appearing to request classification for a general worker.

Consular Processing and Changes of Status in the United States

Most E-1 Visa applicants apply through a U.S. embassy or consulate outside the United States. If a visa stamp is needed for travel, the applicant will generally apply outside the United States, often in the applicant’s home country, depending on the rules of the selected post and the person’s circumstances.

Application procedures, company registration systems, document-page or file-size limits, and interview practices may vary from one consulate to another. For this reason, the current instructions of the selected post should always be checked before the application is submitted.

A person who is already in the United States in another valid nonimmigrant status may, when eligible, apply to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for a change of status or an extension of stay. Extension applications may be filed from within the United States, are granted in two-year periods, and may be renewed indefinitely as long as qualifying trade continues. E-1 Visa holders may request extensions every two years and, when eligible, apply to change to another visa status.

The visa or status period of dependent family members is generally the same as the authorized period of stay of the principal E-1 Visa holder. Family members applying together must complete the forms required for dependent processing. If E status ends, the person must leave the United States or obtain another lawful immigration status.

The business must also monitor material changes. A significant change in ownership, corporate structure, the legal entity conducting the trade, the applicant’s role, or the nature of qualifying trade may affect E visa eligibility. Before implementing a major transaction or job reassignment, the company should assess whether a new filing, notification, or visa application may be required.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the E-1 Treaty Trader Visa? The E-1 Visa allows eligible nationals of treaty countries to come to the United States to develop and direct substantial trade between the United States and their treaty country. Must an E-1 business sell physical products? No. Qualifying trade may include goods, services, technology, software, consulting, logistics, tourism, insurance, banking, and other cross-border commercial activities. What does the “more than 50 percent trade” rule mean? More than half of the company’s total international trade must take place between the United States and the treaty country. For example, in an E-1 Visa application based on Turkish nationality, more than 50% of the company’s international trade must be between the United States and Turkey. Is there a minimum investment amount for an E-1 Visa? No. Unlike the E-2 investor visa, the E-1 Visa does not require a specific investment amount. The key requirement is substantial and ongoing international trade. How much trade is required to qualify for an E-1 Visa? There is no fixed dollar amount or required number of transactions. The trade must be real, continuous, and substantial. A regular pattern of documented transactions is generally stronger evidence than a single large transaction. Can a newly formed company qualify for an E-1 Visa? An application is generally more difficult for a newly formed company because future plans alone are not enough. The company should be able to show completed or ongoing qualifying trade supported by invoices, contracts, payment records, and proof of delivery. Can an employee apply for an E-1 Visa? Yes. As a general rule, the employee must have the same treaty-country nationality as the qualifying company and must work in an executive, supervisory, or essential-skills position. What documents are commonly required for an E-1 Visa application? Common evidence includes company ownership records, owners’ passports, invoices, contracts, shipping or service-delivery documents, bank transfers, tax and financial records, and a trade calculation showing that trade between the United States and the treaty country exceeds 50%. Does the E-1 Visa lead directly to a Green Card? No. The E-1 Visa is a temporary visa and does not directly provide a Green Card. However, an E-1 Visa holder may later qualify for a separate immigrant category, such as EB-1A, EB-2 NIW, EB-1C, or a family-based Green Card.