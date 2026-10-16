DHS Proposes To Impose New OPT Fees For SEVP-Certified Schools

On October 8, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register, which would impose significant fees for Optional Practical Training (OPT): $70,000 for an initial OPT period and $30,000 for any subsequent STEM OPT period.

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On October 8, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register, which would impose significant fees for Optional Practical Training (OPT): $70,000 for an initial OPT period and $30,000 for any subsequent STEM OPT period.

OPT permits eligible international students holding F-1 visas to work in the United States for up to 12 months in a position directly related to their field of study following completion of their academic program. F-1 visa holders who complete degrees in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields are eligible for an additional 24-month extension (“STEM OPT”) after the initial 12-month OPT period.

Under the proposed rule, Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-certified schools would be required to pay $70,000 for a student's first OPT recommendation of any type and $30,000 for each subsequent recommendation, including STEM OPT extensions. DHS indicates that the rule aims primarily to address fraud and abuse within the OPT program and that the fees would support enhanced oversight, investigations, and enforcement activities.

It is important to note that these fees are not currently in effect, and that the public comment period for this proposal remains open until November 9, 2026. Consequently, the existing OPT and STEM OPT framework remains unchanged unless and until DHS publishes a final rule adopting the proposal.

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