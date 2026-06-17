Pabian Law Client Alert: Judge Strikes Down Trump Administration’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope all is well. We are excited to share an important update regarding the Trump Administration’s $100,000 H-1B visa filing fee.

Earlier today, a federal judge in Massachusetts struck down the Administration’s policy requiring employers to pay a $100,000 government fee to sponsor new H-1B visa workers. The ruling is a significant development for employers that rely on the H-1B program to recruit and retain highly skilled foreign workers.

As many of you know, the $100,000 fee represented a dramatic increase from the traditional H-1B visa filing fees, which, prior to the Administration’s policy, totaled less than $3,500. The policy created substantial uncertainty for employers and significantly increased the cost of sponsoring new H-1B workers.

In today’s decision, the court found that the Administration exceeded its authority when it imposed the fee. The judge concluded that the $100,000 charge was effectively a tax on H-1B petitions and that Congress had not authorized the Executive Branch to impose such a fee.

The court also invalidated the policy nationwide, meaning that the $100,000 payment requirement is no longer in effect unless a higher court reverses the decision.

What Does This Mean for Employers?

For now, employers seeking to sponsor H-1B workers should not be required to pay the $100,000 fee.

However, employers should be aware that this litigation may not be over. The Administration is expected to appeal the decision, and it may seek to keep the fee in place while the appeal is pending. As a result, there remains some uncertainty regarding the long-term future of the policy.

At present, employers should rely on the following:

The court has invalidated the $100,000 H-1B visa fee nationwide.

Standard H-1B filing fees remain in place.

Additional litigation and appeals are likely.

Employers planning future H-1B visa sponsorships should continue to move forward with workforce planning and recruitment efforts, but should monitor developments closely.

Our Take

This ruling is welcome news for employers that use the H-1B visa program. The $100,000 fee created a substantial financial barrier to sponsoring highly skilled foreign workers and, in many cases, made H-1B visa sponsorship economically impractical. While an appeal is likely, today’s decision removes a significant obstacle for employers seeking to hire and retain international talent.

We will continue monitoring the case and will provide updates as additional developments occur.

Please let us know if you have questions regarding your H-1B visa workforce strategy and upcoming sponsorship needs.

Thank you,