March 2026 Global Immigration Recap | EMEA

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Below is an overview of the major updates from March 2026 in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

European Union

Starting April 10, 2026, the Entry/Exit System (EES) will be fully operational at all external border crossing points of the 29 European countries utilizing the system. The EES applies to any individual who is a non-EU national travelling for a short stay to a European country and either: possesses a short-stay visa or does not need a visa to stay for a maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period.

Aside from the data listed in the travel document (i.e., full name, date of birth, etc.), and the date and place of each entry and exit, the EES collects different biometric data depending on whether the traveler requires a short stay visa or can enter a country visa free. Visa required travelers will only have their facial image captured by the EES system, as fingerprints are already collected during the visa application process. Travelers who enter visa free will have both their facial image and four fingerprints recorded. At this stage, fingerprints are not taken from children under 12.

Travelers should prepare for longer wait times when exiting and entering each of the 29 European countries due to the updated requirements of the EES system.

United Kingdom

Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules Announced

In a major policy statement announced on March 5, 2026, the UK Home Secretary has confirmed a series of updates to UK immigration policy.

As of March 5, nationals of Nicaragua and St. Lucia will require a visa to travel to the United Kingdom, as both countries have been added to the visa national list and removed from the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) framework.

Starting April 8, 2026, a new "design endorsement" pathway will be introduced under the Global Talent route, expanding the existing permit category to include additional design roles for talented individuals in the fields of science, digital technology and arts and culture.

Effective April 8, 2026, the overseas employment requirement for the Global Business Mobility ("GBM") Secondment Worker route will be reduced from 12 to 6 months. Additionally, from March 26, 2026, Indian nationals will become eligible under the GBM Service Supplier route under the UK–India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, with stays of up to 12 months subject to an annual cap of 1,800 applicants.

The UK Government has also announced a new "visa brake" mechanism allowing it to restrict or suspend visa access for certain nationalities. As part of this new mechanism, the Home Secretary has announced with immediate effect that applications for UK student visas for passport holders from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan will be subject to automatic refusal. Moreover, applications under the Skilled Worker Visa Route for Afghan nationals will also be refused. The move refers to new applications only and does not impact current holders of UK Student Visas or Afghan nationals holding Skilled Worker Visas.

Changes to salary compliance under the Skilled Worker route have also been introduced, requiring salary thresholds to be met in each pay period. This will enable earlier detection of underpayment and faster enforcement action, eliminating the need for UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) to wait until a full year of salary has been paid.

Additionally, the UK government has confirmed that starting March 26, 2027, higher English language requirements will be introduced for Skilled Worker settlement among other immigration routes. At that time, applicants will need to demonstrate a minimum level of B2 English in speaking and listening according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). This marks an increase from the current level of B1.

We anticipate further updates from the UK Home Secretary to UK immigration policy within the next month and we will continue to monitor all immigration changes.

UK Home Office Publishes Revised Immigration Fees Effective 8 April 2026

On March 18, 2026, the UK Home Office published revised government immigration fees, which will take effect April 8, 2026, and impact visa and sponsorship processes, as well as the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) required for non-visa nationals travelling to the UK for business or tourism.

The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) fee will increase from GBP 16 to GBP 20, affecting business travelers and short-term visitors.

Under the sponsorship framework, government fees for sponsor license applications will increase as follows:

Worker sponsor license (small sponsors): from GBP 574 to GBP 611

Worker sponsor license (large sponsors): from GBP 1,579 to GBP 1,682

In addition, fees under the Skilled Worker route (applications made outside the UK) will increase as follows:

Up to 3 years: from GBP 769 to GBP 819 (main applicants and dependents)

Over 3 years: from GBP 1,519 to GBP 1,618 (main applicants and dependents)

Further increases apply to other applications made within the UK, including:

Leave to Remain: from GBP 1,321 to GBP 1,407

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR): from GBP 3,029 to GBP 3,226 (main applicants and dependents)

Poland

Digitalization of Residence Permit Applications

Poland is expected to introduce the digitalization of residence permit applications via the MOS 2.0 system in 2026. The new framework will apply to applications initiated by foreign nationals, including temporary residence permits (with certain exceptions), permanent residence permits and EU long-term residence permits. The new process will require foreign nationals to submit applications and supporting documentation electronically, including the employer's Appendix 1, which must be completed and signed digitally prior to submission. As a result, employers will be required to provide more data as part of the application process and applications submitted without all mandatory documents may be rejected as improperly filed.

While the application submission process will be fully digitalized, post-submission processing is expected to remain unchanged, and parallel paper-based processes may continue temporarily during a transition period.

Employers should be prepared for increased compliance risks, as errors or delays in completing Appendix 1 may prevent timely submission and impact on employees' legal stay.

Armenia

Armenia Implements Major Immigration Reforms Impacting Employers

Expected to take effect from November 1, 2026, Armenia will adopt wide-ranging amendments to its Law on Foreigners, introducing a comprehensive overhaul of its immigration framework.

Among other reforms, the four most relevant changes include:

The introduction of a new work visa requirement, granted for single or multiple entry for up to 120 days per calendar year (replacing the current visit visa that permits short-term work). The removal of labor market testing, simplifying hiring processes for employers. The introduction of quotas on foreign workers (with specific details yet to be announced). New notification obligations for residence permit holders changing employers, increasing compliance requirements.

The changes also introduce digital residence processes and enhanced monitoring of foreign nationals to support a more efficient and modern immigration system.

While the removal of labor market testing is expected to facilitate recruitment, the introduction of quotas and new compliance obligations may increase administrative requirements and require more structured workforce planning.

Italy

Constitutional Court Confirms Validity of Citizenship Reform

On March 12, 2026, the Italian Constitutional Court confirmed the validity of recent amendments to the citizenship framework introduced under Law No. 74/2025, rejecting constitutional challenges brought before it.

Following a hearing held on March 11, 2026, the Court found the claims to be either inadmissible or unfounded, thereby upholding the revised legal framework governing citizenship by descent, which introduces stricter conditions for individuals born abroad seeking to acquire Italian citizenship.

Italian Citizenship by descent according to the principle of ius sanguinis, is generally available to individuals who can demonstrate an unbroken line of Italian ancestry, provided that no ancestor in the direct line lost or renounced their Italian citizenship, interrupting the line of transmission. Under current framework, eligibility is subject to additional conditions, including that the claim is based on a first- or second-degree ascendant (i.e., parent or grandparent), and, in certain cases, a requirement relating to the exclusivity of citizenship.

The decision provides legal certainty regarding the continued application of the revised rules.

United Arab Emirates

Overstay Fines Waived Following Airspace Disruptions

On March 4, 2026, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced a waiver of overstay fines for individuals unable to depart from the country due to regional airspace closures and flight suspensions.

The measure applies to affected foreign nationals across multiple visa categories, including visit visa holders, tourists, individuals with exit permits, and residents who had cancelled their residence permits but were unable to leave the UAE due to the disruptions.

The waiver covers overstay penalties incurred as a result of these exceptional circumstances and is intended to allow individuals to regularize their status without financial penalty until normal travel operations resume.

Bahrain

Visa Extensions and Overstay Fine Waivers Introduced

On March 4, 2026, Bahrain's Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) announced exceptional measures in response to airspace closures and flight disruptions.

Visit visa holders currently in Bahrain whose visas expired on or after February 28, 2026, will benefit from a waiver of overstay fines for a period of one month following the reopening of airspace.

In addition, visit visa holders outside Bahrain whose visas were valid as of February 28, 2026, and who were unable to travel will be granted an automatic extension of their visas for a period of three months.

Qatar

Automatic Extension of Entry Visas

On March 3, 2026, Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced a one-month extension of all categories of entry visas that have expired or are nearing expiration, effective from February 28, 2026.

The extension will be processed automatically through the government's electronic systems, without the need for additional applications, in-person visits or payment of fees. The measure applies to all entry visa categories and may be extended further depending on developments.

Kuwait

Automatic Extension of Visit Visas and Absence Permits

On March 4, 2026, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced the automatic extension of all types of visit visas that have expired or are due to expire under the current exceptional circumstances, for a period of one month, effective from February 28, 2026. The extension will be processed automatically through the electronic system, without the need for in-person procedures, and with a full waiver of applicable fees and fines. In addition, residents currently outside Kuwait who have exceeded the permitted period of absence and are unable to return will be granted an automatic three-month absence permit, also issued electronically and exempt from fees.

The authorities have indicated that these measures may be extended further depending on developments.

Israel

Automatic Visa Extension for Certain Categories

On March 2, 2026, Israel's Population and Immigration Authority announced an automatic three-month extension for specific visa categories expiring between February 22 and March 31, 2026. The measure applies to a range of visa types, including B/1 (work visas), B/2 (visitor visas), A/1 (temporary resident visas), A/2 (student visas) and A/5 (temporary resident status), allowing affected individuals to maintain lawful status without the need to submit an extension application during this period.

South Africa

End of Validity Period for Temporary Immigration Concessions

On March 31, 2026, temporary immigration concessions issued by South Africa's Department of Home Affairs under Immigration Directive No. 22 of 2025 are due to expire.

The concessions apply to foreign nationals with pending waiver and visa appeal applications, allowing them to remain in South Africa under their current visa conditions while their applications are being processed. Eligible individuals may also depart and re-enter the country without being declared undesirable, subject to presenting proof of a pending application.

The measures are limited to applicants who were lawfully admitted, who submitted their applications through official channels, and do not apply to all immigration categories.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.