Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: H-2B Visa Holders Working In Different Roles

H-2B visa laws are clear that workers can only work in the job for which they were sponsored. This video explains the laws, the “why’s” behind them, and helps employers...

Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.

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Hello Pabian Law Clients,

I hope everyone had a nice week! This week’s video is posted and it is an important one, it is posted to our Pabian Law YouTube page!

This week’s video cover H-2B Visa Holders Working Different Roles (linked).

H-2B visa laws are clear that workers can only work in the job for which they were sponsored. This video explains the laws, the “why’s” behind them, and helps employers to stay compliant while successfully utilizing the H-2B visa program. This video is a must watch for any employer that utilizes the H-2B seasonal visa program and would be a great addition to your staff orientation trainings for managers, supervisors, and the H-2B visa workers! You can access the video by clicking on the image below.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.