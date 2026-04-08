What To Do After Being Selected In The H-1B Visa Lottery (Video)

Get selected in the H-1B visa program lottery and you're probably feeling pretty stoked. But here's the thing: just because you've been picked, it doesn't mean you've got an H-1B visa locked down.

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Introduction

Get selected in the H-1B visa program lottery and you're probably feeling pretty stoked. But here's the thing: just because you've been picked, it doesn't mean you've got an H-1B visa locked down. It just means you get to move on to the next stage of the process – and that's a big relief for many foreign professionals who want to get a job in the States.

The H-1B lottery has changed to a weighted system now, which means the higher-paid and higher-educated applicants get a higher chance of being picked. That's a big change from the old lottery system, where it was just pure luck. Previously, the process was a random lottery, giving all eligible registrations an equal chance of selection. The new system is based on a final rule issued by DHS(Department of Homeland Security)/USCIS(United States Citizenship and Immigration Services), which establishes the weighted, wage-level-based selection process. This new system is designed to get more of the right people in the country. As a result, the new H-1B lottery rules have shifted the allocation of visas toward higher-paid and higher-educated foreign-born workers.

When you get picked in the h-1b lottery, what that means is you're getting an invite for an employer to file a petition on your behalf. And that petition needs to happen within a pretty tight deadline. To be eligible for an H-1B visa, you need a bachelors degree – at least. USCIS chooses from the pool of eligible registrations, which is all the properly submitted electronic registrations, when the annual cap of 85,000 visas gets reached. This selection doesn't mean you are automatically approved to work in the States. It just means the employer gets a chance to file all the paperwork and prove that the job is a specialty occupation.

In this guide, we'll walk you through exactly what happens after you get picked in the H-1B lottery – and that's step by step.

What Does Being Selected in the H-1B Lottery Actually Mean?

First, let's get one thing straight – what does being picked actually mean?

When you get picked, your name has been chosen from the pool of eligible registrations—that's the group of people who are eligible to get in the lottery. Only registrations that were properly submitted and meet all the requirements count as eligible, and each registration is for a single beneficiary. This big pool of eligible registrations is influenced by how much you get paid and what level of wage you get paid—that's a big factor in the current system.

If you are picked, you become one of the selected beneficiaries who can proceed to the next stage and file a cap-subject H-1B petition.

But being selected doesn't mean you're automatically approved. You're still going to have to go through a pretty thorough review process before you get your visa.

Step 1: Check if You Got Picked in the Electronic Registration Process

Employers and the people who work with them need to log into their USCIS account to check if they got picked. The system will display the registration status of each entry—such as 'Selected', 'Submitted', or 'Not Selected'. A registration status of 'Selected' means you have been chosen and can move on to the next step in the H-1B process. If your registration status is 'Not Selected', you can try again next year.

USCIS sends out emails telling people they got picked – but not always. The best way to be sure is to check the online portal. You should get an email with instructions on how to get the selection notice as a pdf – that's got the info you need to file your petition.

Step 2: The Employer Files the H-1B Petition

The petitioning employer, also referred to as the prospective employer, must submit the petition within 90 days of being selected in the H-1B visa lottery. That's April 1 to June 30. If the petitioning employer misses the deadline, you're out of luck. They can't get an extension.

Before filing, the petitioning employer needs to obtain a certified Labor Condition Application from the U.S. Department of Labor. This process requires determining the appropriate wage level for your job based on the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes and Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS). The petitioning employer must ensure that the beneficiary's proffered wage meets or exceeds the prevailing wage for the occupation and geographic location, in compliance with labor market standards. Once this is confirmed, the petitioning employer can file your petition and all the supporting documentation.

Step 3: Prepare All the Paperwork You Need

You're going to need to get all your documents in order—especially your degree. A bachelor's degree is the minimum requirement for H-1B eligibility, but having a master's degree or higher education can provide additional advantages in the selection process. You need to get your degree validated by a good service so they can compare it to US standards. If you have a U.S. master's degree or higher, you may qualify for the master's cap, which is a special portion of the H-1B visa lottery reserved for those with advanced degrees from U.S. institutions.

You'll also need to get proof that you're in the country legally right now—and any other documents that might be relevant. The petition has also got to have evidence of the beneficiary's offered wage which checks out with the wage level they reported when registering, and some paperwork that proves the job offer is for real and actually is what they signed up for. The job description they submit needs to match up with what they said they were doing during the registration. Any changes to the job title, duties or wage level after they get picked by USCIS will bring a whole heap of scrutiny and probably end up with the petition being denied.

Step 4: Choose Processing Type

You've now got the option of choosing between either standard and premium processing for your petition. Standard processing takes anywhere from five to eight months – or sometimes longer. But if you go for premium processing, you can be sure you'll get a response from USCIS within 15 business days from the moment they get your application – and you've got to pay an extra $2965 just for the privilege. This premium processing speeds up the time it takes for USCIS to look at your application but it doesn't guarantee you'll actually get approved.

The base filing fee for form I-129 is $460 for all H-1B petitions. If it's an organisation sponsoring a new employee or someone switching over from another status to H-1B, there's an extra $500 on top of that. And you can expect your receipt notice to turn up two to four weeks after you file.

A new $100,000 fee has just been introduced for certain H-1B petitions, specifically those ones needing consular notification. This fee is going to be a problem for some employers, mainly small businesses, who might get put off by the cost and just decide not to sponsor foreign workers through the H-1B visa lottery process.

Note: These fees are the USCIS application fees applicable at the time this article was written. As USCIS may update its fees from time to time, it is recommended that you check the most current fees on the official website before submitting your application.

Step 5: Wait for USCIS Decision

Now USCIS has got your petition, they'll go through it to make sure it's all good and eligible. If they need any extra documentation or some clarification, they'll write to you with a Request for Evidence. And don't worry, a Request for Evidence doesn't mean you're going to get your petition knocked back – it just means you need to sort out whatever it is they're asking for.

If your petition does get approved, you'll get a nice shiny Form I-797 approval notice. And H-1B status is usually effective from October 1 in the relevant fiscal year. If you're in the US on a valid status, you might be able to get a cap-gap extension which lets you carry on working until the H-1B start date.

Key Dates and Timeline

Alright, keeping track of all the key dates and deadlines is super important when it comes to the H-1B visa process. For the FY 2027 H-1B cap, the first registration period ran from March 4, 2026 to March 19, 2026. During this time, employers and their mates needed to jump onto the USCIS online system and submitted an electronic registration for each of the people they're sponsoring, paying a $215 registration fee per entry. Only the ones that get submitted properly are counted in the selection process. The new weighted selection process became effective on February 27, 2026, for the FY 2027 H-1B cap registration season.

After the registration period has ended, USCIS goes through the H-1B selection process, picking out unique beneficiaries from the pool of electronic registrations – and then sends out a notification to the selected registrants through their USCIS accounts. Under the weighted selection process, registrants are assigned one to four entries in the selection pool based on the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) wage level that corresponds to their offered salary. Registrations at wage level IV (the highest OEWS wage level) are entered into the selection pool four times, those at wage levels III are entered three times, level II two times, and level I once, giving higher priority to higher wage offers. And if you're selected, you are eligible to file a full H-1B petition. The filing window for these petitions kicks off on April 1, 2026 and wraps up on June 30, 2026 – so make sure you get it in on time, because late submissions aren't accepted.

Once it's all done and dusted and your application is approved, you can start employment under the FY 2027 H-1B visa as early as October 1, 2026. Keeping track of all these key dates is going to be a real help in making sure you don't miss any of the critical bits of the H-1B cap process, and it should help both you and the people you're sponsoring to get everything sorted out and planned out for a smooth transition into intended employment in the United States.

What Happens After Approval?

When you get your approval, that's a major milestone, but there's still a few things to take care of before you can start work. Where the person is in the world at the time can affect how things go down. If they're outside the US, they're going to need to do some consular processing at a US embassy or consulate. But if they're already in the country, and have managed to stay in good standing throughout the petition process, they might be able to get a change of status.

If you're overseas, the very next thing on the agenda needs to be booking a visa interview at the US embassy or consulate. The consular officer is going to take a look at your approved petition and then do the interview. When the time comes, take along your passport, your approval notice, your DS-160 confirmation and all the supporting documents. And how long it all takes is going to depend on which country you're in and how many other people are having their visas processed at the same time. Once it's all done and dusted, and you've got your H-1B visa stamp, that lets you into the US.

But if you're already in the country on a valid status, things are a bit different. Your approval notice is going to have the I-94 number on it, which shows when the new status is valid. And if you don't leave the country until you start H-1B employment, you won't need a visa stamp.

Work authorisation starts on the petition start date – and that's usually October 1, most of the time. Starting work before that date is a no-no and might end up getting you in trouble with immigration law and probably your future visa applications too. And employers have got to verify employment authorization through their Form I-9 procedures – and the approved petition and I-94 record serve as proof of work permission.Traveling during the transition period really does require some careful planning. When you've got an H-1B status change approved but still need to get your visa stamped before heading back to the States, that stamp is essential. If you don't get it and head out of the country without it – your change of status will be invalid. So a lot of folks just stay in the country until they can get their stamp through the consular process.

Maintaining your status is a big deal. The beneficiary has to stick with the sponsoring employer in the role that was approved. If you're looking to change employers, you're going to need to file a new H-1B petition. Position changes or transferring to a different location may require amendments to the existing petition. Keeping track of when the H-1B visa expires is crucial – you don't want to let your authorization lapse and risk triggering unlawful presence.

Maintaining H-1B Status – The Essential Guide

For both you as the employee and your employer, maintaining valid H-1B status is super important. To stay compliant, you need to keep working for the same employer in the same role and at the same location as outlined in the original petition. If your job duties change significantly, your employer is going to need to file an amended petition with USCIS before those changes kick in. Its also really important to keep an eye on the expiration date of your H-1B visa – working beyond that deadline without an approved extension or transfer can really put your legal status at risk in the States. On top of all that, you need to keep in mind that the H-1B visa is employer-specific – so if you switch jobs, your new employer is going to need to file a new H-1B petition for you before you can start working. Staying proactive and communicating with your employer and your lawyer can really help make sure you stay compliant and keep your employment authorization intact.

H-1B Visa Extensions and Transfers

When it gets to the point where you need to extend or transfer your H-1B visa, you've got to plan carefully. For extensions, your current employer is going to need to file a petition with USCIS before your existing H-1B status runs out. This petition's going to need to show that you're still working in the same position and for the same employer as was outlined in your original petition. Getting it in on time is critical to avoid any gaps in employment or legal status.

If you're looking to transfer your H-1B to a new employer, the process can be a bit more complex. Your new employer is going to need to submit an new H-1B petition on your behalf – which will include getting a certified labor Condition application from the Department of Labor and submitting that with the new petition. It's a timely process, so coordinating with your old and new employers and making sure all your documents are in order is vital. By planning ahead, you can help ensure a smooth transfer and keep your H-1B status intact throughout your employment.

Important Tips for Avoiding Common Mistakes

Getting every detail right is crucial – the slightest mistake can lead to delays and denials that can be costly. When submitting beneficiary information, make sure it matches exactly in the registration and petition – discrepancies in passport numbers, names, or dates of birth will require detailed explanations with supporting documentation. Even the smallest typo can potentially result in USCIS treating submissions as separate registrations and getting rejected. Submitting multiple registrations for the same beneficiary is strictly prohibited and can result in disqualification – something that can be avoided by using organizational accounts to collaborate on filings.

The Labor Condition Application needs attention to detail too. Errors in job title, work location, or wage level rank among the most common causes of petition rejection. The LCA needs to list all the exact details that appear on Form I-129, and you need to get certified status before filing. Employers should double check that wage rates meet the usual wage requirements and accurately reflect the position's complexity. When it comes to determining prevailing wage levels, wage statistics and occupational employment data like those from the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics are what are used – and geographic differences can really impact wage level assignments. If you're making a change to worksite location that is beyond the normal commuting distance, you're going to need to file a new LCA and amend your petition.

It's important to note that the weighted selection process for the H-1B visa lottery prioritizes higher-paid foreign workers by giving them a greater chance of selection, while still allowing entry level workers to participate. However, entry level workers may have lower chances under the new system, but they are still eligible to apply. This can be especially relevant for small businesses and less experienced applicants.

Job descriptions have to go way beyond vague bullet points – USCIS wants to see some real meat in there. They'll be digging deep to figure out whether a position qualifies as a specialty occupation so the descriptions should give them some clear insight into the project at hand, a brief summary of the position and exactly what the job entails along with a breakdown of how much time you'll be spending on each of those tasks. And don't even get me started on why a bachelor's degree is a minimum requirement for the role – you'd better have some solid evidence on hand to back that up. If your description is too vague or too broad, you can pretty much bet you'll get hit with a Request for Evidence and that will jack up your denial risk.

Among the most common H-1B applicants are software developers, reflecting the high demand for tech professionals in the U.S. labor market.

When it comes to third-party placements, USCIS likes to see some very specific proof of that employer-employee relationship – they want to know the sponsoring employer is in the driving seat when it comes to things like work assignments and performance reviews. So make sure to include copies of signed contracts, detailed itineraries with all the client contact info and statements of work that are dated before you even file that petition.

Don't delay getting those foreign degree credential evaluations done – you need to get those U.S. equivalency figures nailed down before you even start the application process. And if your degree is a little light on the college level training, don't worry – three years of professional experience can make up for that. But you'll need some decent experience letters from previous employers to back that up and get some detail on what qualifications you've got.

Filing early on in that 90-day window can make all the difference – not just because you get a bit more breathing room to correct any deficiencies you might spot later on, but because USCIS won't budge on the June 30 deadline, no matter how minor the issues are that pop up – if you miss that deadline, you're out of luck.

Conclusion

Getting picked in that H-1B lottery is only half the battle, we all need to put in the effort to make sure we're ready to roll when the time comes. That means getting all our ducks in a row – accuracy on every single document and a real understanding of each requirement is a must. Months of work can all go to waste over tiny errors or omissions – do it right and you'll be off to a flying start when October 1 comes around and that all-important work authorization date becomes a reality.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.