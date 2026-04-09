Podcast Episode 33: Relaunching Statutes Of Liberty: Introducing Our Worksite Compliance Series

- with Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Technology and Retail & Leisure industries
Worksite immigration enforcement is on the rise—and employers need to be ready.
In this special relaunch episode of Statutes of Liberty, Klasko Immigration Law Partners introduces a new series focused on one of the most pressing issues facing organizations today: immigration compliance and enforcement preparedness. Across four focused episodes, Klasko attorneys and special guests will cover:
- How to prepare for ICE worksite enforcement actions
- What to expect during audits, raids, and inspections
- I-9 compliance fundamentals and common risk areas
- E-Verify enforcement and proactive compliance strategies
Preparation is no longer optional – it's essential.
Follow Statutes of Liberty to stay informed and be ready for what's ahead.
Speakers on this special intro episode are:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.