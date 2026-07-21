New “Placeholder” Dates For TPS-EAD Related Expirations

On July 17, 2026, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) updated its July 10, 2026 announcement regarding the expiration of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs)...

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On July 17, 2026, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) updated its July 10, 2026 announcement regarding the expiration of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The previous expiration date of July 17, 2026, applied to certain countries where the TPS designation had been terminated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In light of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Mullin v. Doe, No. 25-1083 (June 25, 2026), which affirmed DHS's power to terminate TPS, USCIS initially adjusted the expiration date for TPS-related EADs to July 10, 2026, and subsequently to July 17, 2026 for the countries listed below and for nationals of Haiti, the expiration date was set for July 24, 2026, pending court decisions. USCIS has now eliminated the July 17, 2026, expiration date and established a new expiration date of July 24, 2026, for nationals of Somalia, Yemen, and Syria, July 27, 2026, for Burma (Myanmar), and July 30, 2026, for Ethiopia and South Sudan, while the expiration date for Haiti remains unchanged at July 24, 2026. This chart has been updated to reflect these new dates.

Employers participating in E-Verify may receive alerts regarding employees whose employment authorization records need attention. Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) with category codes A12 or C19 for beneficiaries from these countries will remain valid until the specified placeholder date. Employers should perform an internal review of the Form I-9s for these affected employees to ensure reverification, if needed.

Additionally, employers are advised to create contingency staffing plans to prevent operational disruptions.

It is expected that further changes to the updated dates may take place. Employers with workforce from these countries are encouraged to consult their immigration attorneys to verify the correct EAD expiration date and monitor Temporary Protected Status | USCIS for the latest guidance.

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