Pabian Law Client Alert: USCIS Extends Temporary TPS Employment Authorization Through July 24, 2026, For Several Countries

Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope all is well. We want to provide an important update relating to Temporary Protected Status (TPS). U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced this afternoon another short-term extension of employment authorization for certain foreign nationals in the United States on TPS. Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) that were previously valid through July 17, 2026, have now been extended through July 24, 2026, pursuant to ongoing court orders.

The extension applies to TPS beneficiaries from the following countries:

Syria

Ethiopia

Somalia

South Sudan

Yemen

Burma (Myanmar)

Haiti, whose TPS-based employment authorization had previously been extended through July 24, 2026, remains subject to that same expiration date.

Background

These short-term extensions are intended to provide temporary relief while litigation concerning the termination of TPS for these countries continues (with the exception of Syria – the US Supreme Court has ended Syria TPS on June 25, 2026). USCIS has indicated that these extensions are temporary placeholder dates and that additional guidance may be issued as the court proceedings continue.

Because the expiration dates have changed several times over the past few weeks, employers should continue to monitor for additional USCIS announcements, as further extensions or other developments remain possible.

If you have employees who may be affected by these changes or have questions regarding Form I-9 compliance or reverification obligations, please contact your Pabian Law attorney.

Employer Guidance

Employers should continue to treat affected employees as authorized to work through July 24, 2026, provided they are relying on the automatic extension described in the USCIS guidance.

For Form I-9 purposes:

Employees with qualifying TPS-based EADs from the countries listed above remain authorized to work through July 24, 2026.

Employers should update their internal reverification tracking systems to reflect the new expiration date.

Conclusion

We will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as additional guidance becomes available. As always, if you have any questions regarding Form I-9 compliance, reverification, or the impact of these developments on your workforce, please do not hesitate to contact our office.

Thank you,