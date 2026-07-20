DHS Finalizes Rule Eliminating Duration Of Status For F, J, And I Nonimmigrants

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On July 16, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released its long-anticipated Final Rule eliminating the “duration of status” (D/S) admission framework for F academic students, J exchange visitors (including international medical graduates), and most I representatives of foreign information media. This rule has been in development since August 2025 and is an extension of efforts during the first Trump Administration to change how F, J, and I nonimmigrants are admitted to the United States, namely by replacing D/S with a fixed period of admission tied to the nonimmigrant’s program.

As discussed previously, the Final Rule represents a significant change from longstanding D/S admissions. In pursuing this change, DHS has stated that this shift away from D/S is being made to support the integrity of these nonimmigrant programs, facilitate increased vetting, and align F/J/I nonimmigrants with many other nonimmigrants in the United States who are admitted for a fixed period of stay. These considerations are strongly reiterated in the Final Rule.

As has been widely anticipated, the Final Rule adheres closely to the changes proposed in the agency’s notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM), although there are some changes and clarifications. The Final Rule allows 60 days for implementation and will take effect on September 15, 2026. However, it has been classified as a major rule subject to congressional review. Congress could act to change or void the rule during the implementation window.

For employers, universities, teaching hospitals, exchange programs, and media organizations, this rule introduces new compliance considerations and a formal extension process that did not previously exist under D/S.

Key Provisions at a Glance

The Final Rule makes several substantive changes to how F, J, and I nonimmigrants are admitted to and maintain status in the United States, while notably, H-1B cap gap benefits are unaffected by the Final Rule and will continue to operate as they do today. The changes summarized below cover fixed admission periods, the transition process for those currently in D/S status, and related adjustments to grace periods, dependent status, and program changes:

Provision What the Final Rule Does What It Means for You Fixed admission period (F & J) Replaces “duration of status” (D/S) with a fixed admission of 4 years or the program length, whichever is shorter. DHS declined to extend the 4-year cap for longer programs (e.g., F-1 doctoral study, J-1 research scholars, J-1 medical training). Students and exchange visitors in programs longer than 4 years will need to timely file for extensions of stay to complete their programs. How the 4 years is counted The 4-year clock runs from the program start date. The 30-day pre-program entry window does not count against the maximum. Early arrival does not shorten the authorized period. English Language Training (ELT) F-1 students in ELT programs receive a shorter fixed admission of 24 months. ELT students face the tightest timeline and should plan program completion accordingly. Foreign media (I visa) Fixed admission of up to 240 days (90 days for Chinese nationals). I-visa holders will need to track and extend status far more frequently. Transition period Current F/J nonimmigrants admitted for D/S keep that status until their program end date or 4 years from the rule’s effective date, whichever is sooner — unless they travel internationally. No immediate action is required for currently enrolled students and exchange visitors. Travel during transition F/J nonimmigrants who travel abroad will receive a fixed-admission I-94 upon re-entry. Any international trip converts a D/S admission to a fixed one. Travel decisions should be made with this in mind. Grace period Post-completion departure grace period reduced from 60 to 30 days for F/J nonimmigrants. Half the runway to depart, change status, or begin a new program after completion. Early program completion If an F-1 student finishes early, the DSO shortens the program end date in SEVIS, triggering the 30-day departure period. Early completion accelerates the departure clock — coordinate with your DSO before finishing ahead of schedule. F-1 program withdrawal If an F-1 student is authorized to withdraw from classes, a 15-day departure period is triggered. Program withdrawal accelerates the departure clock even further and should be closely coordinated with a DSO. H-1B cap gap Cap-gap protections are preserved and unchanged by the final rule. F-1 students selected in the H-1B lottery retain cap-gap coverage, which extends both status and employment authorization. Unlawful presence Not applied retroactively; no new penalties for pre-effective-date violations. However, unlawful presence begins accruing on the rule’s effective date for individuals whose programs are already complete. Anyone past their program end date should assess status options before the effective date. F-2 and J-2 dependents Dependents may not stay beyond the principal F-1 or J-1’s authorized period of stay — even if their I-94 shows a longer admission. Dependents must file for extension of stay (EOS) when the principal does. Families must file extensions together; a dependent’s longer I-94 date cannot be relied upon. Program transfers & changes (undergraduate and below) No transfers or changes of educational objective during the first academic year. New students are locked in for year one. Program transfers & changes (graduate level) No transfers or changes of educational objective at any point during the program; SEVP may authorize limited exceptions (e.g., school closure). Graduate students should choose programs carefully — mid-program moves are essentially foreclosed. Repeat or lower-level programs F-1 students may not pursue a second program at the same level (e.g., a second master’s) or a lower level. Serial degree strategies at the same or lower level are no longer viable in F-1 status. F-1 extension of stay DSO must issue a new I-20 to facilitate extension. Extensions can be based on compelling academic reasons, documented illness, or circumstances beyond a student’s control (e.g., natural disaster). Students should remain in close contact with DSOs if they change majors, experience research problems or funding delays, or experience a serious medical issue or injury. Impact of F-1 extension filing on work authorization A timely filed F-1 extension will facilitate automatic extensions of certain work authorization for up to 240 days: on-campus employment, curricular practical training, and employment authorization based on severe economic hardship. F-1 students reliant on these forms of work authorization should file extensions early; the auto-extension does not apply to applications filed during the grace period. J-1 extension of stay The program end date on a DS-2019, standing alone, does not extend J status. Program participants should coordinate with their Responsible Officer (RO) early to facilitate extension. Impact of J-1 extension filing on work authorization A timely filed J-1 extension will support an automatic extension of work authorization for up to 240 days; employment and activities must be consistent with program objectives. Program participants should be aware that 240-day auto extensions are tied to existing regulatory provisions, which limit such extensions to ongoing employment with the same employer.

What Employers and Foreign Nationals Need to Know, Based on What We Know Right Now

Increased Compliance Considerations

F/J/I nonimmigrants will now be required to carefully track fixed admission periods and timely file extension of stay (EOS) applications with USCIS to maintain status.

For impacted foreign nationals, the practical effect of the Final Rule is an added administrative step: filing an EOS application before the fixed admission period lapses, rather than simply maintaining enrollment or program participation as under D/S. Even during the 4-year transition period, individuals in F/J/I status who travel internationally and return to the United States will need to carefully monitor their I-94 admission dates, and understand that the I-94 date, not the visa stamp date or any other indicator, controls their authorized stay in the United States.

Employers with F/J/I workers, specifically their HR and immigration teams, will need to adjust compliance and I-9 reverification procedures to account for fixed admission periods in several ways:

Identify the population of employees working pursuant to F/J/I status and track their status/I-94 expiration.

Develop resources regarding employees’ obligation to monitor their I-94 expiration date, explaining the nuances and common issues that arise with I-94 admission records. This should include: I-94 expiration dates can be truncated, or shortened, to the date of a foreign national’s passport expiration. CBP does not consider this an error in admission that can be corrected. Foreign nationals must closely monitor their passport expiration dates and renew them as early as possible as well. Truncated I-94 expiration dates are one of the easiest ways for a foreign national to fall out of status, lose work without authorization, and accrue unlawful presence in the United States.

Determine what level of support they will provide to F/J/I employees, such as covering EOS or EAD filing costs and whether to extend support to dependents.

Train I-9 professionals regarding these rule changes and how they will affect the I-9 reverification process and considering supplementing their I-9 support.

Educate campus recruiting and talent acquisition teams on the respective roles of the organization, the employee, and the F/J sponsoring organization (like their university or ECFMG) play in maintaining immigration status and work authorization.

Increased USCIS Processing Times

The Final Rule acknowledges that an expansion of premium processing is not being implemented with this rulemaking, and the volume of EOS filings will increase significantly under the rule as F/J/I nonimmigrants will now have the same extension obligations as other nonimmigrant populations. DHS has stated that USCIS, as a fee-funded agency, should be able to leverage the 4-year transition period to adjust staffing and processes to handle the increase in filings, and also points to USCIS’ consideration of expedite requests as an alternative to premium processing. Klasko strongly recommends that employers, program sponsors, and host organizations reach out to elected officials and to USCIS regarding the need for an expansion of premium processing, as well as granting automatic extensions of work authorization while timely filed renewal applications for F/J/I status and associated employment authorization documents (Form I-765) applications are pending, even if there is a change of employer or program sponsor. Otherwise, these organizations risk an employee’s work authorization lapsing, disadvantaging both the organization and the foreign national employee.

Moreover, individuals in F/J/I status who must file an EOS (together with, or separate from, an I-765 application for employment authorization), should be prepared to file applications at the earliest opportunity and adhere closely to all filing requirements to protect against anticipated delays.

Increased Instability, Especially for Certain Populations

As noted above, DHS declined to deviate from the standard 4-year maximum admission period even for F/J nonimmigrant populations that may be particularly limited by this rule.

In the F-1 context, doctoral students are a population of concern, with programs that routinely extend beyond 4 years. Extensions of stay remain available in circumstances of compelling academic need, such as changes in research, unexpected changes in faculty advisor, or funding delays, but those same challenges do not support a program transfer or change at the graduate level or higher. This gap risks severe disruption for doctoral research if, for example, a faculty advisor changes institutions in the middle of a doctoral program. In this case, the Final Rule appears to preclude a PhD student from following their advisor to a new program or institution, without risking international travel.

In the J-1 context, J-1 physicians and associated training programs remain an area of significant concern. J-1 physicians in residency or fellowship programs are bound to a structured, annual training cycle that often includes transitions between institutions, and this training is at risk of being severely disrupted by potential delays in the adjudication of extension of status applications. Many physician training pathways, in both primary and specialty areas, also routinely require more than 4 years of training. In its application of a standard, 4-year fixed term and reliance on existing automatic-extension provisions that are premised upon the continuation of employment with the same employer, DHS has missed an opportunity to support critical healthcare professionals that care for Americans in all corners of the country, including rural and high-need communities. Gaps or disruptions in status would not only impact physicians’ ability to live and work in the United States, but worsen physician shortages across clinical specialties, to the detriment of American patients and hospital systems.

Implementation Questions & Opportunities to Advocate

As noted throughout this alert, there are numerous questions raised by the Final Rule that present opportunities for advocacy during the implementation period. Klasko encourages engagement with elected officials and DHS/USCIS on a number of issues, particularly the critical importance of making premium processing available for extension of stay filings by F/J nonimmigrants. Reliance on agency assurances of processing capacity, or discretionary review of expedite requests, risks leaving foreign workers and students in limbo – with downstream impacts on employers, universities, and health systems across the U.S.

Conclusion

With the Final Rule now in place, universities, program sponsors, and employers must now begin implementing programmatic changes to account for fixed periods of admission for F, J, and I status holders. DHS proposes to hold stakeholder engagements during the implementation period for this rule, and organizations should consider attending any sessions while also continuing to develop training resources for visa holders and internal personnel. The focus should be on planning for potential USCIS and consular delays, budgeting for extension filings, and I-94 tracking.

As previously advised, it is critical for individuals in F/J/I status to understand that the I-94 expiration date controls authorized stay in the United States, even if a visa stamp remains valid for a longer period. Individuals considering program changes, transfers, new educational levels, CPT, OPT strategy, extensions, or travel should consult with counsel or their DSO before taking action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.