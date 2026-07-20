Becoming A US Citizen: The Basics Of Naturalization (Podcast)

Citizenship has been on many people’s minds recently, prompted by national milestones and a wave of public conversation about what it means to belong to a country. Becoming a US citizen through naturalization is more than a formality, it’s a process with real-life impact, especially for lawful permanent residents navigating today’s enforcement environment.

In the first episode of a new two-part Statutes of Liberty series, Klasko Immigration Law Partners attorneys Megan Kludt, Stacy Shore, and Karuna Simbeck cover the fundamentals every green card holder should understand before applying.

The Practical Benefits of Becoming a US Citizen

Naturalization carries a range of practical advantages beyond the symbolic significance of citizenship. Employers and individuals alike should understand what changes once someone naturalizes:

No more ten-year green card renewals, along with the associated filing fees and legal costs

A US passport, which can simplify international travel and, in many cases, reduce the scrutiny applied at reentry

The right to vote in federal, state, and local elections

Eligibility for certain federal jobs, government security clearances, and federal grants

A more direct path to sponsoring family members for immigration benefits

The ability to spend extended time outside the United States without risking one’s immigration status

Notably, US law does not require new citizens to give up citizenship in another country. Applicants should check whether their country of origin has its own rules on the subject, since those vary widely.

The Added Risk of Remaining a Green Card Holder

Lawful permanent residents (green card holders) are, in most respects, secure in their status. But green card holders remain subject to removal in certain circumstances, most notably extensive time spent outside the United States or involvement in certain criminal offenses. Even an unresolved charge, rather than a conviction, can now trigger additional scrutiny when a green card holder reenters the country.

When a border officer has reason to believe a green card holder has committed a qualifying offense, that person can be treated as an “applicant for admission” rather than a returning resident, which is a status that carries fewer procedural protections and can result in detention pending a hearing before an immigration judge.

Who Is Eligible to Apply for Naturalization?

To apply for naturalization, an applicant generally must:

Be at least 18 years old

Have held a green card for at least five years, or three years if married to a US citizen

Meet continuous residence and physical presence requirements

Pass an English test and a civics test

Demonstrate good moral character

Understanding Continuous Residence and Physical Presence

These two requirements are often confused, but they measure different things. Continuous residence asks whether an applicant has maintained an unbroken home base in the United States for the required three- or five-year period. A single trip abroad lasting more than 180 days creates a presumption that continuity was broken, and a trip of a year or longer breaks it outright, which could potentially require the applicant to reestablish residency before applying for naturalization.

Physical presence, by contrast, is a simple day count: applicants must have been physically present in the United States for at least half of the relevant three- or five-year period. It’s possible to satisfy one requirement while failing the other, so applicants who travel frequently or for extended periods should track both carefully. A limited exception, Form N-470, allows certain applicants working abroad for the US government or qualifying organizations to preserve continuous residence if filed before you have been outside the US continuously for one year.

The English, Civics, and Good Moral Character Requirements

Applicants must demonstrate the ability to read, write, and speak basic English, with limited exceptions for age and length of residency. The civics test evaluates knowledge of US history and government.

Good moral character is assessed throughout an applicant’s history as a permanent resident, not just at the time of filing. Criminal issues, failure to pay taxes, and other conduct all can factor into the determination.

What to Expect During the Naturalization Process

The process begins with filing Form N-400 along with supporting documentation, such as green card and travel history records. After filing, applicants are scheduled for a biometrics appointment, followed by an interview that includes the civics and English tests along with a review of the applicant’s immigration history.

Applicants are not permitted to bring family members into the interview itself, though an attorney may attend. Whether to bring one is a personal decision that often depends on the complexity of the case and the applicant’s comfort level. After a successful interview, applicants are scheduled for a separate oath ceremony, at which point they officially become US citizens and can apply for a US passport.

Key Steps for Green Card Holders to Consider

Talk to an immigration attorney before filing, especially if there is any criminal history, even if resolved, expunged, or sealed

Gather documentation supporting continuous residence and physical presence, including travel records, tax filings, and proof of ties to the United States

Understand that naturalization does not require giving up citizenship elsewhere, but confirm how your country of origin treats dual citizenship

Weigh the value of having an attorney attend the interview against the added cost, particularly for more complex cases

Remember that eligibility must be maintained all the way through the oath ceremony, not just at the time of filing

This is the first of a two-part series. In part two, we’ll explore the pitfalls and complications that can arise during the naturalization process, including how the good moral character standard is applied in practice.

If you have questions about naturalization or your eligibility to apply, please request a consultation here.

Listen to the full episode to learn how your organization to learn how your green card strategy can adapt to today’s evolving adjustment of status landscape. Subscribe to Statutes of Liberty on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and JioSaavn.