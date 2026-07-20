USCIS Announces That FY27 H-1B Cap Has Been Met

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On July 17, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that they received enough H-1B petitions to reach the congressionally mandated fiscal year (FY) 2027 H-1B cap of 85,000, including the master’s cap. Accordingly, USCIS will not make a second round of selections. We expect that next year’s lottery will be held in March 2027.
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