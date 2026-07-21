Episode 39: Becoming A US Citizen (Part 1): The Basics Of Naturalization (Podcast)

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What does it actually take to trade in a green card for a US passport, and why might now be the right time to start that process?

In the first installment of a new two-part series on naturalization, host and attorney at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, Megan Kludt, is joined by Stacy Shore and Karuna Simbeck to break down what it means to become a US citizen, and why the topic feels especially timely right now.

Megan, Stacy, and Karuna walk through the practical advantages of naturalization, including:

Eliminating the need to renew a green card every ten years

Access to a US passport, which can ease international travel and reduce scrutiny at reentry

Protection from the removal and detention risks that lawful permanent residents can face

The right to vote in federal, state, and local elections

Eligibility for certain federal jobs, security clearances, and grants

An easier path to sponsoring family members

The option to retain citizenship in another country, since US law does not require giving it up

The conversation also covers eligibility and residency requirements, how continuous residence and physical presence are calculated, and why extended time outside the US can put an application at risk.

Whether you're a green card holder considering your next step or simply want to understand the process, this episode lays out the practical benefits, requirements, and process in becoming a US citizen