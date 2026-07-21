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21 July 2026

Episode 39: Becoming A US Citizen (Part 1): The Basics Of Naturalization (Podcast)

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Klasko

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Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
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What does it actually take to trade in a green card for a US passport, and why might now be the right time to start that process? Immigration attorneys break down the practical advantages of naturalization, including eliminating green card renewals, accessing easier international travel, protection from removal risks, voting rights, and an easier path to sponsoring family members.
United States Immigration
Megan Kludt,Stacy Shore, and Karuna Chandani Simbeck
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Description

What does it actually take to trade in a green card for a US passport, and why might now be the right time to start that process?

In the first installment of a new two-part series on naturalization, host and attorney at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, Megan Kludt, is joined by Stacy Shore and Karuna Simbeck to break down what it means to become a US citizen, and why the topic feels especially timely right now.

Megan, Stacy, and Karuna walk through the practical advantages of naturalization, including:

  • Eliminating the need to renew a green card every ten years
  • Access to a US passport, which can ease international travel and reduce scrutiny at reentry
  • Protection from the removal and detention risks that lawful permanent residents can face
  • The right to vote in federal, state, and local elections
  • Eligibility for certain federal jobs, security clearances, and grants
  • An easier path to sponsoring family members
  • The option to retain citizenship in another country, since US law does not require giving it up

The conversation also covers eligibility and residency requirements, how continuous residence and physical presence are calculated, and why extended time outside the US can put an application at risk.

Whether you're a green card holder considering your next step or simply want to understand the process, this episode lays out the practical benefits, requirements, and process in becoming a US citizen

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Megan Kludt
Megan Kludt
Photo of Stacy Shore
Stacy Shore
Photo of Karuna Chandani Simbeck
Karuna Chandani Simbeck
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