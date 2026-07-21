How The New Student Visa Rule May Impact International Student-Athletes

International student-athletes have always had to plan their immigration status around NCAA eligibility rules. Beginning September 15, 2026, many of these same student-athletes will also need to plan around a new immigration requirements.

A new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule replaces the longstanding “Duration of Status” (D/S) system with fixed periods of admission for most F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors. While the change applies broadly to international students, it creates unique immigration planning considerations for student-athletes whose collegiate careers will most likely be for a five year period, and extend beyond four academic years.

The new rule does not prevent international athletes from studying or competing in the United States. It does, however, make immigration planning an important part of athletic eligibility planning. As colleges and universities adjust to the new framework, student-athletes, coaches, athletic departments, compliance offices, and international student services will all need to pay closer attention to immigration timelines than ever before.

What Is Changing?

Beginning September 15, 2026, the longstanding “Duration of Status” (D/S) framework for F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors will be replaced by a fixed-period admission system under a new DHS rule published on July 17, 2026.

For decades, most F-1 students were admitted for Duration of Status. Rather than receiving a specific end date for their admission, students generally remained in lawful status as long as they continued to satisfy the requirements of their F-1 classification.

Under the new rule, students instead will be admitted for a fixed period of time tied to the program end date listed on their Form I-20 or DS-2019, subject to a maximum admission period of four years. An athlete whose Form I-20 reflects a four-year undergraduate program, for example, generally will be admitted only through that program’s stated end date. Additional time needed to satisfy the newly enacted five years of NCAA athletic eligibility, pursue a graduate transfer, or enroll in a subsequent academic program is not automatically included in the initial admission period.

The expiration date on the student’s Form I-94 will now become one of the most important immigration dates an international student tracks throughout their academic career.

This represents one of the most significant changes to the way international students are admitted to the United States in decades.

Why This Matters for Student-Athletes

College athletics rarely follows a straight line. Unlike many students who complete a degree in four years, student-athletes frequently experience changes that have historically extended their time at a university.

Common examples that have been previously used by athletes have included:

Redshirt seasons

Medical hardship waivers

Graduate degree programs

Graduate transfers

Additional NCAA eligibility

Delayed graduation resulting from athletic schedules

The NCAA’s new five-year eligibility framework has eliminated most of these extension mechanisms and created the potential for a mismatch between an athlete’s athletic eligibility period and the athlete’s immigration status. As a result, many international student-athletes may reach the end of their authorized admission period before completing their remaining NCAA eligibility.

The rule also imposes additional restrictions on certain academic and program changes, making early coordination with a Designated School Official (DSO) and experienced immigration counsel particularly important when considering a transfer, graduate program, or other change in educational plans.

Simply obtaining an updated Form I-20 from the DSO may no longer be sufficient. If additional time is needed beyond the athlete’s authorized admission period, the athlete generally will need to file an extension of stay with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) before that period expires in order to remain lawfully in the United States while completing the five years of athletic eligibility.

If You’re Already Enrolled: Transition Rules

The new rule includes transition provisions for students already in the United States in Duration of Status as of September 15, 2026.

These students generally will not immediately be issued a new date certain Form I-94. Instead, special transition provisions apply to those already present in D/S status on the effective date. However, those students still may be required to seek an extension of stay with USCIS if they need to remain beyond the period authorized under the transition framework.

For currently enrolled student-athletes, this means the fixed-period rules are not solely an issue for future incoming classes. Any athlete whose academic or athletic timeline is likely to extend beyond the period authorized under the rule should begin planning well in advance and consult with their DSO and immigration counsel regarding any visa extension requirements.

The Grace Period Is Changing

The rule also shortens the amount of time some students have to remain in the United States after completing their academic program.

Under the current system, F-1 students admitted for Duration of Status receive a 60 day grace period after completing their program before they must depart the United States, transfer schools, begin a new program, or change to another immigration status.

Under the new rule, the F-1 grace period is reduced from 60 days to 30 days. J-1 exchange visitors are unaffected on this point because their grace period already is limited to 30 days.

That additional month has traditionally given graduating F-1 student-athletes time to evaluate options such as graduate school, transferring, changing to another visa classification, or preparing to depart the United States. With only 30 days available, those decisions may need to be made much earlier.

Waiting until graduation to begin planning may no longer provide sufficient time to evaluate alternatives.

What About Professional Athletes?

Fortunately, these changes generally do not affect professional athletes competing under classifications such as P-1 or O-1.

The rule primarily affects students studying in the United States in F-1 status and certain exchange visitors in J-1 status.

One Note on Timing

DHS has classified this as a major rule under the Congressional Review Act, meaning it is subject to congressional review. In addition, higher education organizations have already indicated they may challenge aspects of the regulation in court.

None of those developments changes the September 15, 2026 effective date as it currently stands. Universities, athletic departments, and international student-athletes should continue preparing under the assumption that the rule will take effect as scheduled while monitoring future legal or legislative developments.

What Student-Athletes Should Do

International student-athletes should consider the following:

Know the expiration date listed on your Form I-94 and understand how it aligns with both your academic program and your authorized period of admission.

Notify your DSO immediately if your graduation date, athletic eligibility, or academic plans change.

Do not assume an extra year of NCAA eligibility automatically extends your immigration status. Verify your immigration timeline with your DSO, qualified immigration counsel, and your athletic department’s compliance personnel.

Begin planning for graduate programs, transfers, or changes of status well before your current period of admission expires.

Seek qualified immigration advice before making decisions that could affect your lawful status.

Final Thoughts

The new DHS framework introduces a reality that many international student-athletes have never had to confront before: athletic eligibility and immigration status may no longer end at the same time.

As the new framework takes effect, successful immigration planning will become just as important as academic planning and NCAA eligibility planning. Schools that proactively coordinate among athletic departments, compliance offices, international student services, and experienced immigration counsel will be best positioned to help international student-athletes remain in lawful status throughout their collegiate careers.

For international student-athletes, thoughtful planning today can help ensure they are able to complete both their academic goals and their athletic careers without unnecessary immigration complications.

Stay tuned for additional updates. If you have any questions regarding the impact of this immigration change, please reach out to our Collegiate & Professional Sports group with any questions.