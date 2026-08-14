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14 August 2026

The State Of Trump’s Immigration Policy: What Employers MUST Know (Video)

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Green and Spiegel

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Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele. Focusing exclusively on immigration law, the lawyers at Green and Spiegel provide a broad range of immigration services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
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As the Trump administration reshapes U.S. immigration enforcement, employers face unprecedented scrutiny and potential liability for workforce compliance failures. Immigration attorneys from Green & Spiegel LLP break down the critical policy shifts, enforcement priorities, and strategic steps businesses must take to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

"If you invite a vampire into your house, the vampire retains all of its vampire powers..."

In this episode of Border Banter, host Sonia Sidhu is joined by Jonathan Grode, Managing Partner of Green & Spiegel US, to discuss why US immigration enforcement has shifted from an HR compliance routine to a boardroom emergency overnight.

Jonathan breaks down the "vampire rule" of ICE visits, what employers are getting wrong about workplace audits, and what every company must do to protect its operations and legal compliance before enforcement comes knocking.

CHAPTERS:

00:00 - Cold Open: ICE & The Vampire Rule

02:25 - The New Reality for US Employers & Unpredictability

03:59 - The Rise of ICE Workplace Raids & Compliance Pressures

04:59 - Case Study: Georgia Hyundai Raid & Visitor Visa Rules

06:15 - Why Low-Skilled Labor & TPS Changes Impact the Economy

07:46 - US vs. Canadian Immigration Policy Differences

10:40 - Net Negative Migration & US Labor Market Holes

15:39 - Macroeconomics: Population Decline & Future Incentives

17:22 - Is America Losing the Global Talent Competition?

20:38 - How Employers Must Prepare for an ICE Enforcement Visit

23:08 - How Jonathan Would Redesign US Work Visas in 1 Day

25:43 - Jonathan’s Most Memorable Success Story

27:09 - 10-Year Immigration Prediction & US-Canada Relations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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