The State Of Trump’s Immigration Policy: What Employers MUST Know (Video)

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"If you invite a vampire into your house, the vampire retains all of its vampire powers..."
In this episode of Border Banter, host Sonia Sidhu is joined by Jonathan Grode, Managing Partner of Green & Spiegel US, to discuss why US immigration enforcement has shifted from an HR compliance routine to a boardroom emergency overnight.
Jonathan breaks down the "vampire rule" of ICE visits, what employers are getting wrong about workplace audits, and what every company must do to protect its operations and legal compliance before enforcement comes knocking.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 - Cold Open: ICE & The Vampire Rule
02:25 - The New Reality for US Employers & Unpredictability
03:59 - The Rise of ICE Workplace Raids & Compliance Pressures
04:59 - Case Study: Georgia Hyundai Raid & Visitor Visa Rules
06:15 - Why Low-Skilled Labor & TPS Changes Impact the Economy
07:46 - US vs. Canadian Immigration Policy Differences
10:40 - Net Negative Migration & US Labor Market Holes
15:39 - Macroeconomics: Population Decline & Future Incentives
17:22 - Is America Losing the Global Talent Competition?
20:38 - How Employers Must Prepare for an ICE Enforcement Visit
23:08 - How Jonathan Would Redesign US Work Visas in 1 Day
25:43 - Jonathan’s Most Memorable Success Story
27:09 - 10-Year Immigration Prediction & US-Canada Relations
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