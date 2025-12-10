USCIS Has Paused Adjudications For Immigration Benefits For Individuals Tied To 19 Countries — Affecting Work Visas, Green Cards, And More.

- within Immigration topic(s)
USCIS has quietly implemented a broad pause on adjudicating immigration benefits for individuals born in — or citizens of — 19 designated countries.
This is a major escalation in what has become an era of intensified vetting, and it has immediate implications for U.S. employers and foreign nationals.
Who Is Affected?
The 19 designated countries subject to the pause include: Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Chad, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Republic of (the) Congo, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Yemen
The pause impacts all USCIS benefits, including:
- H-1B, L-1, O-1, TN
- I-140 immigrant petitions
- I-485 adjustment of status
- EADs, advance parole
- Change/extension of status
- Naturalization
…and more.
No cases are being denied due to this policy — but processing is frozen until further notice.
What's NOT Paused (Mostly)
- Premium processing can still be filed but USCIS will NOT act until the freeze is lifted.
- Biometrics appointments may continue.
- Consular processing (DOS) is not formally paused, but coordination delays and holds are expected as agencies interpret the policy.
What This Means for Employers and Foreign Nationals
Think of this as a temporary adjudication “traffic stop.” USCIS will accept filings, but no decisions will be issued for individuals tied to these 19 countries.
Key impacts:
- Potential work authorization gaps
- Start-date delays for new hires
- Heightened anxiety among affected employees
- Work Visas, green card and PERM pipelines slowing
- Enhanced travel risks
HR + Talent Action Steps
1. Identify Who May Be Impacted
- Current employees born in one of the 19 countries
- Candidates in hiring pipelines
- Anyone with pending filings
2. Prioritize Time-Sensitive Filings
Filing still matters, even during a freeze:
- Preserves lawful status
- Triggers 240-day work authorization for certain extensions
- Secures priority dates
- Creates a record of timely, good-faith compliance
3. Communicate Calmly and Proactively
Reassure affected employees:
- Their case is not denied
- Their underlying status remains valid
- We are monitoring developments daily
- Next steps will be tailored to their circumstances
4. Adjust Project + Talent Planning for Q1 2026
- Add buffers to start dates and staffing timelines
- Reevaluate travel plans
5. Stay Informed
Open questions remain:
- Duration of the adjudication freeze
- Whether humanitarian or national-interest exceptions will be created
- How consulates and other government agencies will align with paused USCIS approvals
We are monitoring updates from DHS, DOS, and AILA in real time.
A Closing Note
This pause is unsettling — but not insurmountable.
The United States has always been a mosaic of people, talent, ingenuity, and possibility.
Immigrants strengthen our workforce, pay nearly $580 billion in taxes, contribute over $1.6 trillion in spending power, and fuel growth across every industry.
Policies that limit their contribution ultimately limit our shared economic strength.
With early identification, timely filings, and steady communication, employers can continue supporting talent and sustaining momentum during this period of uncertainty.
We will keep you updated as DHS releases further guidance.
With clarity and partnership,
