USCIS Has Paused Adjudications For Immigration Benefits For Individuals Tied To 19 Countries — Affecting Work Visas, Green Cards, And More.

USCIS has quietly implemented a broad pause on adjudicating immigration benefits for individuals born in — or citizens of — 19 designated countries.

This is a major escalation in what has become an era of intensified vetting, and it has immediate implications for U.S. employers and foreign nationals.

Who Is Affected?

The 19 designated countries subject to the pause include: Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Chad, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Republic of (the) Congo, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Yemen

The pause impacts all USCIS benefits, including:

H-1B, L-1, O-1, TN

I-140 immigrant petitions

I-485 adjustment of status

EADs, advance parole

Change/extension of status

Naturalization

…and more.

No cases are being denied due to this policy — but processing is frozen until further notice.

What's NOT Paused (Mostly)

Premium processing can still be filed but USCIS will NOT act until the freeze is lifted.

Biometrics appointments may continue.

Consular processing (DOS) is not formally paused, but coordination delays and holds are expected as agencies interpret the policy.

What This Means for Employers and Foreign Nationals

Think of this as a temporary adjudication “traffic stop.” USCIS will accept filings, but no decisions will be issued for individuals tied to these 19 countries.

Key impacts:

Potential work authorization gaps

Start-date delays for new hires

Heightened anxiety among affected employees

Work Visas, green card and PERM pipelines slowing

Enhanced travel risks

HR + Talent Action Steps

1. Identify Who May Be Impacted

Current employees born in one of the 19 countries

Candidates in hiring pipelines

Anyone with pending filings

2. Prioritize Time-Sensitive Filings

Filing still matters, even during a freeze:

Preserves lawful status

Triggers 240-day work authorization for certain extensions

Secures priority dates

Creates a record of timely, good-faith compliance

3. Communicate Calmly and Proactively

Reassure affected employees:

Their case is not denied

Their underlying status remains valid

We are monitoring developments daily

Next steps will be tailored to their circumstances

4. Adjust Project + Talent Planning for Q1 2026

Add buffers to start dates and staffing timelines

Reevaluate travel plans

5. Stay Informed

Open questions remain:

Duration of the adjudication freeze

Whether humanitarian or national-interest exceptions will be created

How consulates and other government agencies will align with paused USCIS approvals

We are monitoring updates from DHS, DOS, and AILA in real time.

A Closing Note

This pause is unsettling — but not insurmountable.

The United States has always been a mosaic of people, talent, ingenuity, and possibility.

Immigrants strengthen our workforce, pay nearly $580 billion in taxes, contribute over $1.6 trillion in spending power, and fuel growth across every industry.

Policies that limit their contribution ultimately limit our shared economic strength.

With early identification, timely filings, and steady communication, employers can continue supporting talent and sustaining momentum during this period of uncertainty.

We will keep you updated as DHS releases further guidance.

With clarity and partnership,

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.