Corporate Immigration And Compliance NEWSLETTER September 2025 For YOU

Here's what's on our radar this month:

✅ Dropbox Eligibility Update: USCIS reverts to 12-month rule

✅ No More Consulate "Hopping": NIV Applicants Now Tied to Home Country

✅ New Infographic: A smart, shareable guide to Consular Processing

Dropbox Eligibility Update: USCIS reverts to 12-Month Rule Now in Effect

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has officially rolled back "Dropbox" (interview waiver) eligibility to pre-pandemic rules—effective September 2, 2025, most applicants must now attend in-person interviews again.

Dropbox Eligibility Update: USCIS reverts to 12-Month Rule Now in Effect – Marks Gray

No More Consulate "Hopping": NIV Applicants Now Tied to Home Country

As of September 6, 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) has tightened the rules on where nonimmigrant visa (NIV) applicants can apply.

What's new: All NIV applicants must now schedule their interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate in their country of nationality or current residence. Applying in a third country is no longer allowed, except in very limited cases.

No More Consulate "Hopping": NIV Applicants Now Tied to Home Country – Marks Gray

New Infographic: A smart, shareable guide to Consular Processing

Whether you're preparing for your first U.S. work visa appointment or guiding employees through the process, our consular processing infographic offers a clear, step-by-step breakdown to help you navigate every stage with confidence.

Our goal is to make a complex process easier to understand and share with your team.

As always, remember this guide is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for legal advice. If you have questions about your specific case, we're here to help.

Consular Processing Infographic

Prerecorded Webinar : Consular Processing and Travel in 2025 – Trends, Delays & Strategic Solutions

Stay tuned for an interactive, pre-recorded session packed with timely insights and tools to help you navigate today's consular landscape:

– What's trending (and why it matters)

– Common delays & red flags to watch for

– Smart strategies to minimize disruption

– How to turn setbacks into strategic wins🚀

Released for access: Wednesday, September 24 at 2:00pm EST

September – 🌍 Webinar: Consular Processing in 2025 – Trends, Delays & Strategic Solutions

🌍 Resilience in Real Time—Finding Strength and Clarity when life feels uncertain.

I was honored to be featured on this cover story titled: The Strategy, Faith & Fire that Drives Giselle Carson.

Revisiting the article reminded me of the strength and clarity we can find even when life feels uncertain—it came at just the right moment.

I'd love to share two quotes from my feature that continue to inspire me, and I hope they bring encouragement to you as well:

🌀 "You show up, you breathe through the chaos, and you move forward — mile by mile."

🌀 "Never give up; your strength will see you through."

I hope these words resonate with you also.

Know someone who'd love this content too?

⏩ FORWARD to others who can benefit.

🌟 SUBSCRIBE so you don't miss our updates.

Corporate Immigration and Compliance Newsletter Sign Up

Our country thrives thanks to innovation and growth fueled by foreign talent.

We're proud to support forward-thinking employers with responsive, trusted immigration strategies that empower their teams.

Excited to explore these topics with you—and help you unlock the Corporate Immigration Advantage. ✨

Warmly, Giselle

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.