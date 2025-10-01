ARTICLE
1 October 2025

Europe – Entry/Exit System (EES)

Starting Oct. 12, 2025, the EU will gradually introduce automated border checks with biometric data collection.
European Union Immigration
European countries using the EES will introduce the system gradually at their external borders. This means that data collection will be gradually introduced at border crossing points with full implementation by 10 April 2026.

Source: EU Travel – EES

