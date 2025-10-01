Europe – Entry/Exit System (EES)

Starting Oct. 12, 2025, the EU will gradually introduce automated border checks with biometric data collection.

At Fakhoury Global Immigration, our motto is Global Vision, Personal Attention. We provide our clients with the most comprehensive legal immigration services available while tailoring them to their specific requirements. Offering a full range of immigration legal services, we aspire to be the one-stop solution for all our clients’ global and U.S.-based needs. Our team of lawyers and paralegals are specialists in all U.S. and major international visa classifications. We provide comprehensive and peerless legal services that are cost-competitive, custom tailored, fully compliant, and successful in achieving our clients’ objectives.

Starting Oct. 12, 2025, the EU will gradually introduce automated border checks with biometric data collection.

European countries using the EES will introduce the system gradually at their external borders. This means that data collection will be gradually introduced at border crossing points with full implementation by 10 April 2026.

Source: EU Travel – EES

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.