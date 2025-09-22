ARTICLE
DHS Proposes New Restrictions On F-1 Admission Period, Extension Of Stay

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed revising the admission period for the F (academic student) visa classification from duration of status or "D/S" to an admission for a fixed time period.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed revising the admission period for the F (academic student) visa classification from duration of status or "D/S" to an admission for a fixed time period. This proposed change would also apply to the J (exchange visitor) and I (representatives of foreign information media) classifications.

Under the proposed rule, F and J nonimmigrants would be admitted to the United States up to the end date of the program noted in their Form I-20 or DS-2019, not to exceed a four-year period. Nonimmigrants seeking to continue their studies will be able to apply for an extension of stay with USCIS.

In addition, DHS proposes reducing the F-1 "grace" period from 60 days to 30 days. This would mean that, following the completion of their studies and any practical training, F-1 students would have only 30 days to prepare for their departure from the United States.

The proposed changes also include the following:

  • An F-1 student who has completed a program of study in the United States at one educational level cannot pursue a different program at the same or lower educational level.
  • Undergraduate F-1 students could not change their program of study or their school during their first academic year unless SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) authorizes an exception.
  • F-1 students at the graduate-level or higher cannot change their program at any point during their program of study.
  • F-1 students who wish to extend their status would need to timely file their extension of application so USCIS receives the application on or before the date the F-1 student's authorized admission period expires.

Public comments on the proposed rule are due on or before Sept. 29, 2025. A rule would not become final until after DHS reviews public comments on the proposed rule, submits a final rule within the federal government for review, and then publishes a final rule in the Federal Register with a future effective date.

Jackson Lewis attorneys will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

