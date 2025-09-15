E-Verify Update: New Guidance For Employers On EAD Revocations

On 27 August 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published new guidance for E-Verify employers regarding Employment Authorization Document (EAD) revocations. This new guidance provides clarity for employers in light of recent DHS activity whereby individuals were notified that their parole-based EADs, such as (category (c)(11)), were being terminated.

Now, when DHS revokes an employee's EAD, E-Verify will alert employers who previously created a case with that authorization document. However, the new guidance provides that EADs that have been revoked will no longer appear in Case Alerts on E-Verify, and instead, employers should regularly generate the Status Change Report to identify E-Verify cases that may have been created with an EAD that may now be revoked.

In the event that an employee that has an EAD revoked in E-Verify, employers must not terminate an individual's employment solely based on the E-Verify notice. Instead, employers are required to first re-verify work authorization in Section 3 of Form I-9 with another valid document.

Employers should also ensure that they: Complete the reverifications within a reasonable amount of time.

Maintain proper records to demonstrate compliance with the reverification process.

Train HR/I-9 staff to monitor E-Verify case updates and respond promptly.

Why This Matters

Failure to follow the new re-verification process could result in non-compliance with federal requirements.

Employers should visit USCIS's official publication here for more detailed information on the reverification process.

As always, our Immigration practice group can assist with any questions or concerns related to EAD revocations as well as other immigration issues.