E-Verify Users Must Now Generate Status Change Reports to Identify Terminated Work Authorizations

Employers enrolled in E-Verify must now generate Status Change Reports to identify employees whose work permits have been terminated due to changes in temporary status protections or similar programs.

The recent termination by the Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") of removal protections and employment authorization for several hundred thousand individuals covered by Temporary Protected Status and parole programs has resulted in situations where a worker's employment authorization document ("EAD") may appear valid despite having been revoked. Previously, E-Verify would issue Case Alerts to employers where an EAD had been revoked by DHS.

As per June 23, 2025 guidance issued on the E-Verify website, Case Alerts will no longer be used for EAD revocations related to the termination of parole or other humanitarian protected status programs. Employers now "should regularly generate the Status Change Report to identify E-Verify cases created with an EAD that is now revoked" on these bases. As per the guidance, employees whose EADs were revoked between April 9-June 13, 2025 would be reflected in Status Change Reports available as of June 20, 2025.

The guidance further states that employers should not create a new E-Verify case in the event an employee appears on a Status Change Report. Rather, "E-Verify employers must use Form I-9, Supplement B, to immediately begin reverifying each current employee whose EAD the Status Change Report indicated was revoked, or after your employee voluntarily discloses to you that their EAD has been revoked, and complete all reverifications within a reasonable amount of time." In such situations, employees may still be authorized to work in the United States based on another status or provision of law and may provide other acceptable Form I-9 documentation to the employer to demonstrate employment authorization.

E-Verify will continue to provide Case Alerts for EADs that are expiring regularly and not as a result of changes in temporary status protections or similar programs.

